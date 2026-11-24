China's Tiangong Space Station selected Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali has been selected as a payload specialist for the Shenzhou-24 mission, which will make him the first foreign astronaut to board the station, as per reports on Tuesday.

Ali stated that he has been undertaking centrifuge training, rescue and survival training, as well as emergency procedure training as per an interview with Global Times.

Ali will serve as the payload specialist on the Shenzhou XXIV mission, responsible for carrying out scientific and technological tasks during his stay in orbit, as per the Chinese Space Station's official 'X' account.

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"The real challenge was mastering the Chinese language, all the switches, the software, programs, voice announcements, everything was in Chinese. So we had to learn and master that technical Chinese," the astronaut said.

He said that he considered himself lucky enough to get the best partners who not only understand him and respect his opinion, and then collectively reach a common response to any situation.

"With this cooperation, coordination and friendship, I think the friendship between us actually represents the friendship between Pakistan and China.

The astronaut was born in Pakistan in 1986 and was selected via a a three-stage process. This process commenced with screening in Pakistan this consisted of medical, psychological and technical assessments.

He was one of the two Pakistani astronauts in April 2026 and subsequently began training at the Astronaut Center of China.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded Ali and conveyed his "deepest appreciation" to China's President Xi Jinping, calling it a historical milestone and a steadfast commitment to the Pakistan-China friendship.

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"My deepest appreciation to President Xi Jinping whose visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to Pakistan-China friendship have taken our All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership to unprecedented heights. This historic milestone is a powerful testament to the exceptional trust, mutual respect and enduring brotherhood that bind our two nations and peoples," he said.

"As Shenzhou-24 prepares to carry a Pakistani astronaut to China's Tiangong Space Station, our nation stands on the threshold of a historic first. It is a moment that belongs to every Pakistani. I pay tribute to SUPARCO (Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission), our academic institutions and the scientists whose contributions, alongside the efforts of our Armed Forces and national institutions, reflect Pakistan's growing capabilities and our determination to reach new frontiers in space exploration and scientific advancement," he added.

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