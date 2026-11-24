India's aerospace, defence and space programmes are creating demand for specialised metals and high-performance alloys. As domestic manufacturing expands, companies that can produce these materials stand to benefit. Mishra Dhatu Nigam, or MIDHANI, is among the key suppliers to India's strategic sectors.

Its customers include the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Department of Space and the Department of Atomic Energy. The company has reported healthy financial growth. In Q2FY27, turnover increased 41.1% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 295.9 crore, while net profit jumped 116.8% to Rs 27.7 crore. Its order book stood at Rs 2,164 crore as of 1 October 2026.

However, strong demand and a growing order book do not automatically translate into higher revenue. MIDHANI is facing a constraint within its manufacturing facilities. Management has indicated that annual revenue cannot move beyond Rs 1,500 crore without fresh investment. This is significant, given that the company reported revenue of Rs 1,209 crore in FY26.

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The board has approved a Rs 1,000 crore capex programme to expand manufacturing capacity. However, commissioning the new facilities could take at least three years. This creates an important transition period for the company. Until the additional capacity becomes operational, MIDHANI will have to manage its existing order book, prioritise higher-value products and improve realisations without significantly increasing production volumes.

Existing Capacity

MIDHANI operates in a specialised segment of metallurgy. It produces niche alloys in relatively small quantities for applications where material specifications and performance are critical. Its manufacturing process relies on dedicated vacuum melting furnaces with batch capacities of 600 kg, 2.5 tonnes, 6 tonnes and 8 tonnes.

Each batch goes through multiple stages, including melting, forging and rolling. Processing a specialised superalloy batch can take two to three months. This makes production expansion more complicated than simply increasing operating shifts. The same forging and rolling equipment is used across different alloy categories.

Manufacturing schedules must therefore be coordinated across products, while maintaining the required quality and specifications. Although, management has not indicated a specific capacity utilisation percentage, the existing capacity is operating close to its production limits. Without additional production lines, the company has limited room to expand its annual revenue.

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A Rs 2,164 Crore Order Book

MIDHANI's order book stood at Rs 2,164 crore as of 1 October 2026, which is 1.8x the FY26 revenue of Rs 1,209 crore. Aerospace accounted for the largest share at 35%, followed by space at 22% and naval applications at 14%. Missiles contributed 10%, while energy accounted for 8%. The remaining orders came from other segments.

These orders typically have an execution cycle of around one year. Management indicated that the existing backlog provides revenue visibility for approximately 1.5 to 2 years. In addition, it expected fresh order inflows of Rs 450 crore to Rs 500 crore during Q3FY27. Beyond this order, MIDHANI's ability to accept additional orders is restricted by its production capacity.

Management said accepting bookings at three to four times the current order volume would strain existing manufacturing facilities. This could lead to delivery delays, contract penalties, and impact customer relationships. Therefore, despite strong demand across both domestic and overseas customers, management has deliberately limited order bookings.

The Rs 1,000 Crore Capex

These requirements create barriers to entry, especially as management said annual revenues with existing capacity cannot exceed Rs 1,500 crore without additional investment. This is important given the Ministry of Defence's annual revenue target of Rs 1,600 crore for FY27. Growth beyond this level necessitates capacity expansion.

To address this, the company has obtained in-principle approval for Rs 1,000 crore in capex. The proposed investment will create additional manufacturing facilities and provide the capacity required to support a higher revenue base. However, the expansion will take time. Management expects the process, from implementation to commissioning, to require at least three years.

The timeline could extend to four years. Once the additional facilities become operational, MIDHANI aims to move towards annual revenue of Rs 2,000 crore and pursue further growth. However, until the new facilities are operational, revenue growth will depend on product realisation, fulfilling existing orders, and efficiently managing its production schedule.

Moving Towards Titanium and Superalloys

With limited scope for expanding production volumes, MIDHANI is also working to improve the value it can generate from its existing manufacturing capacity. The company is gradually shifting its focus away from low-cost commercial products, including standard speciality steels. Instead, it is devoting more resources to titanium alloys and high-grade superalloys.

These materials are used in demanding applications in aerospace, defence, space, and other strategic industries. Over the past six quarters, MIDHANI has increased its focus on these higher-value categories. Its revenue mix reflects this shift.

Special steels accounted for 36% of revenue, followed by titanium alloys (22%), superalloys (20%), and maraging steel (13%). Titanium and superalloys can generate higher revenues and improve realisation from relatively lower production tonnage. This helps MIDHANI improve its revenue mix without relying solely on increased physical output.

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The company has also expanded production in these categories. During FY26, titanium alloy production nearly doubled to 700 metric tonnes. Superalloy output has increased five to six times over the past five years, while titanium production has reached record levels. There is also a sizeable opportunity for domestic import substitution.

India currently imports around Rs 8,000 crore worth of titanium alloys, superalloys and speciality steels that fall within MIDHANI's established manufacturing capabilities. The company is continuing to develop new indigenous grades. Of the 15 to 20 new grades introduced every quarter, around 70% to 80% belong to the titanium and superalloy categories.

The shift towards these products also supports profitability. Despite higher raw material and liquefied petroleum gas costs, MIDHANI reported an operating EBITDA margin of 20% in H1FY27. Management expects FY27 margins to be higher than the 22.8% reported in FY26. However, higher realisations alone cannot fully address the company's volume constraints.

Can Private Players Gain Ground During the Expansion Period?

With MIDHANI facing capacity constraints, could private-sector manufacturers capture business while the company expands production capacity? Private companies are investing in special metals and manufacturing capabilities for aerospace, defence and space applications.

Private industrial players are increasingly investing in speciality metals and component capabilities for aerospace, defence, and space applications. Several companies are exploring specialised metallurgy and supplying sub-assemblies for launch vehicles and defence systems. This trend could intensify competition over the long term.

However, entering the high-performance alloys business presents several challenges. Unlike private entrants, MIDHANI has over five decades of integrated metallurgical experience across the entire value chain. Furthermore, MIDHANI benefits from long-standing relationships with strategic institutions.

In India's space program, for example, MIDHANI supplies specialised rings, titanium propellant tanks, and maraging steel plates across launch vehicle stages. The company developed many of these critical products through nearly four decades of close technical collaboration with the space agency.

Any prospective entrant must undergo rigorous customer qualification, plant audits, and lengthy validation cycles before becoming an approved supplier. Management also believes there is significant room for more domestic manufacturers. India continues to import significant quantities of high-performance alloys, indicating that domestic production has not yet caught up with demand.

Conclusion

MIDHANI's growth is tied directly to India's aerospace, defence, and space programs. This demand is evident in its Rs 2,164 crore order book. However, existing manufacturing facilities cannot fully meet this demand. As a result, annual revenue remains effectively capped at around Rs 1,500 crore until new capacity comes online.

The board has granted in-principle approval for a Rs 1,000 crore capex. Still, commissioning the new facilities will take at least three to four years. During this transition, revenue and margin growth will rely on operational discipline. The company must execute its existing backlog, streamline furnace schedules, and shift production toward titanium alloys and superalloys.

These higher-value products generate better realisations from lower production volumes. MIDHANI also maintains competitive moats. Its end-to-end integrated facilities, strict customer validation requirements, and four decades of strategic partnerships protect its market position as it prepares for its next phase of growth.

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