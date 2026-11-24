Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has raised concerns over misleading claims made by companies selling protein supplements and nutraceutical products, particularly those marketed for muscle growth and other health benefits.

Speaking to ANI in Pune, Mundhe said several supplements, including whey protein products, are being promoted with claims that may not be genuine.

He urged consumers to check whether the benefits advertised by brands are backed by facts and whether the products actually contain the ingredients listed on their labels.

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Mundhe also stressed that only sellers holding the required licences are permitted to sell these products. Those operating without the necessary licences are not legally allowed to do so.

“Whether it is supplements, whey protein or the claimed nutraceuticals items, it is being presented in a very wrong way, it is being used in a very wrong way. The branding or marketing or the way it is being claimed is wrong. So, it is important to see whether the claim is correct or not,” he said.

FDA Commissioner Advises Young People To Be Careful

Mundhe specifically cautioned students and young people who use protein supplements to build muscles or improve their health. He said supplements cannot build muscles on their own and that exercise is necessary for muscle development.

“That's why the licence to sell it, they have the permission, those who don't have the licence can't sell it. There is no health improvement in it, that your muscle will be formed, it can't be claimed like this. That's why all my students, the young generation, who are using it for protein purposes or health benefit purposes, they should be much much careful,” he added.

He also advised consumers against relying solely on recommendations from gyms or health clubs when choosing supplements. Such establishments may not always have qualified specialists who can provide appropriate guidance on their use.

Check Labels And Consult Doctors Before Using Supplements

The FDA Commissioner urged consumers to read product labels carefully and verify the claims made by manufacturers before purchasing or using supplements.

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Mundhe also highlighted the importance of regular exercise, natural sources of protein, proper sleep and a healthy lifestyle. "It doesn't form muscle. To form muscle, you will have to exercise. You will have to eat the natural proteins found in it. The protein that is being told to you, whether it contains the right protein or not, no one knows this," he said.

He advised people who are unsure about a product or whether it is suitable for them to consult doctors or contact the FDA for guidance.

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