The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has tightened regulations on health supplements, nutraceuticals and special dietary foods across the state, seizing products worth more than Rs 1.38 crore during inspections at 17 establishments.

The statewide compliance order, issued by FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, has come into immediate effect and covers the entire supply chain, including manufacturers, importers, distributors, warehouses, retailers, pharmacies, gymnasiums and e-commerce platforms.

The crackdown is mainly focused on sports nutrition, weight-loss, sexual-wellness and herbal products over suspected cases of undeclared steroids and other drug substances.

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According to the FDA, inspections conducted on November 13 found that some manufacturers were using Magnesium Acetyl Taurate and Nicotinamide Mononucleotide, ingredients for which product approval applications had been rejected by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The department seized stock worth Rs 1,38,95,852 and have sent samples to laboratories for analysis over concerns that the products could be substandard, unsafe or misbranded.

Further legal action will be taken after the food analyst's report is received, the FDA noted.

Maharashtra FDA Raids 17 Establishments Across Six Divisions

The joint inspections were conducted at 17 establishments in six divisions of Maharashtra, namely Pune, Nashik, Konkan (Thane), Nagpur, Amravati and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Nagpur saw the biggest seizure, with products worth Rs 57.30 lakh seized. This was followed by the Konkan division, where stock worth Rs 47.65 lakh was seized, and Pune, where seizures were to the tune of Rs 30.57 lakh.

The FDA also seized goods worth Rs 1.99 lakh in Nashik and Rs 1.42 lakh in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. No seizure was reported in the Amravati division.

Maharashtra FDA's New Rules For Health Supplements

Under the new order, businesses manufacturing or selling health supplements and nutraceuticals must hold the relevant FSSAI licence. The specific food category must also be endorsed on the licence.

Pharmacies and gymnasiums selling these products will also need to obtain a food licence or registration, even if they already hold licences under other laws.

The FDA has also prohibited companies from claiming that their products can treat, cure, mitigate or prevent diseases. Advertisements featuring statements such as "recommended by doctors or nutritionists", photographs of physicians or claims that products are clinically prescribed are also not permitted.

Manufacturers must declare the specific plant part used in every botanical ingredient and include the prescribed warnings on product labels. The order also clarifies that only the roots and root extracts of Ashwagandha are permitted.

Another important restriction concerns the use of the term "ORS". Its use in product names, brand names or trademarks has been prohibited.

1,100 Food Businesses Covered Under New FDA Order

The order is applicable to 1,100 existing food business licence holders in the health supplement and nutraceutical categories in Maharashtra.

These include 313 manufacturers, 759 relabellers and 28 repackers.

The FDA said it would continue risk-based inspections with an emphasis on sports nutrition, weight loss, sexual wellness, and herbal and imported products. Online sales and products provided to hospitals will also be under the microscope.

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Businesses violating the new requirements could face improvement notices, suspension or cancellation of licences, product seizures, recalls and criminal proceedings.

The FDA has also warned that misleading advertisements can attract penalties of up to Rs 10 lakh. Operating a food business without the required licence can similarly invite a penalty of up to Rs 10 lakh.

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