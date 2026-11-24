The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has told its personnel to scrub their WhatsApp groups after intelligence agencies found Pakistan-linked operatives lurking in 11 informal chat groups of Indian military, paramilitary and civil defence staff.

The BRO's advisory says government agencies detected a deliberate espionage effort, The Hindu reported.

The operatives reportedly got into the groups using Indian phone numbers that were either faked or hijacked, then stayed passive, reading messages and picking up whatever members shared, without ever posting.

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The advisory points to one recent case as an example. A civilian employee of the defence establishment allegedly struck up a conversation with a Pakistani handler who presented herself as a DRDO scientist called "Soniya".

The contact reportedly began in a group meant for civilian defence employees seeking mutual transfers. The employee is alleged to have passed on sensitive material in return for money. The report did not say whether any action has been taken against the employee.

Some of the compromised groups discussed postings and transfers, a subject that can reveal where units and people are stationed, the paper noted.

The BRO has asked admins to go through their member lists immediately and remove anyone unknown or unverifiable. Staff have been told to check whether they belong to any of the flagged groups, leave at once and tell their department heads.

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The organisation also reminded personnel that official or classified information must never be shared on WhatsApp or similar unofficial platforms, and called for quicker detection of threats and faster response.

The warning comes after a run of cyber incidents blamed on Pakistan-based actors. Attacks on Indian websites, especially those of academic institutions, were reported after the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam attack.

In May 2025 the Army said a group calling itself Pakistan Cyber Force had allegedly obtained login credentials and other sensitive data from the Military Engineer Services and a Ministry of Defence think-tank.

Officials said several other intrusion attempts were stopped before critical data was lost.

Slower, quieter espionage has also been documented. A 2024 BlackBerry report said a Pakistan-based group, believed to be Transparent Tribe, ran espionage campaigns against Indian defence and aerospace firms from late 2023 to April 2024.

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