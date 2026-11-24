Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr return to AFC Champions League Elite action tonight, hosting Al Sadd at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh in Matchday 5. The match kicks off at 11:45 pm IST. Al Nassr will be looking to get back to winning ways after their Saudi Pro League defeat last week. They lost 3-1 to Al Ahli, a game in which Ronaldo scored the first goal but also missed a penalty.

In the Elite table, Al Nassr has six points and a game in hand, while Al Sadd are 15th with two points from four matches.

ALSO READ | Al Nassr Vs Al Sadd Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; Where To Watch AFC Champions League Elite 2026-27 Match Online?

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Ange Postecoglou's side have shaken off their opening-round loss to Al-Ain with back-to-back victories over FC Neftchi Fergana and Pakhtakor. The hosts will fancy their chances of claiming a third straight continental win, though they will also be wary of an Al-Sadd side that remains the last visiting team to beat them at home in this competition, having edged a 2-1 result in December 2024.

The spotlight has been on Ronaldo in recent weeks. Coach Postecoglou said last month that the 41-year-old had returned to the club in good physical and mental shape. He has also announced his retirement from international football, so Al Nassr are now his only team, and he is still chasing 1,000 career goals.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight vs Al Sadd?

Yes, he is expected to. Ronaldo is expected to start and captain Al Nassr against Al Sadd, alongside João Félix. Sadio Mané is expected to return to the side as well. Meanwhile, right-back Sultan Al-Ghannam is out with a cruciate ligament injury.

On the other hand, for Răzvan Lucescu's Al-Sadd, tonight's clash represents a virtual must-win to keep their knockout hopes alive.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League Matchday 5: Fixtures, Timings; Where To Watch Live Streaming, Telecast In India?

The Qatari champions arrive in Riyadh languishing near the foot of the table with just two points from four matches, two losses followed by back-to-back draws, and crippled by an injury list that sidelines key names including Roberto Firmino, Marcelo Brozović, Claudinho, and Pedro Miguel.

With Al-Sadd having failed to score in three of their four continental outings so far, much of the visitors' attacking burden falls on Akram Afif to unlock an Al-Nassr backline that has conceded in each of its last 10 meetings against the Doha club.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.