Actor Shruti Haasan has spoken about her experience of working on Peddi and shared her views on the conversation around how women are presented in films.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Haasan spoke about shooting the special dance number Hellallallo in Peddi. She said she likes having the freedom to make her own choices about dance, costumes and her appearance on screen."I enjoy dancing, and I enjoy dressing up, and that's the approach that I have to it."

The actor also called her approach to "visual sexuality" "very liberating". She said she does not hesitate to refuse something when she feels uneasy about it.

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"I've never been a panderer in any capacity. So when I'm not comfortable with something, I say I'm not going to wear this. Rest assured, if I am doing it, then I am comfortable with it," she said.

Shruti further revealed that she has had disagreements over scenes and projects and has been called difficult for standing by her decisions. "I've had arguments about it. I've been called difficult for it, and I'm okay with it," Shruti added.

Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi Experience

When asked about Janhvi Kapoor's experience and the debate surrounding her character in Peddi, Shruti chose not to comment on behalf of her co-star. "I can't speak for other women," she said.

She also reflected on how conversations around women's representation have changed over the years, saying there is now greater awareness around such issues. "The awareness is much higher today. For example, the conversation we were having earlier about this film would not have been a conversation eight years ago. I am glad for the change in conversation," she said.

Shruti also spoke about how she and her team handle situations that may make her uncomfortable on a film set. She said the same understanding applies across different types of scenes.

"Me and my team around me... it doesn't need to be an item song; it can be a scene, it can be a fight scene. My team and I are so much in sync that it's okay. Having said that, it happens sometimes, but we try to be careful."

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Janhvi Kapoor On Being Objectified In Peddi

Janhvi Kapoor previously addressed the controversy during her appearance on Koffee With Karan. Talking about her experience of shooting Peddi, she admitted that she could have been more vigilant about how the narrative was presented.

"It weighs heavily on my conscience the sort of negative impact a narrative like that can have on our society. Specific to my gender. That shame I will always carry with me. Could I have done more? Could I have been more vigilant? 100% yes. Was it problematic? Was it extreme objectification? Did it even propagate sexual assault narratively? Yes. But the only thing I can do is ensure that it doesn't happen again."

The discussion gained attention after the introduction of Janhvi's character Achiyamma in Peddi. A section of viewers criticised the way the character was shot and choreographed, arguing that her presentation went beyond sensuality and amounted to objectification.

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