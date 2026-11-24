A day after its best session since April 2025, Wall Street is struggling to hold on to the gains, with tech and chip stocks leading the fall.

As of 10:15 am ET (8:45 pm IST), the Nasdaq Composite was down 318.5 points, or 1.32%, at 23,771.06. The index fell as low as 23,629.77 earlier in the session, nearly 460 points, or 1.9%, below Monday's close of 24,089.56.

The S&P 500 was down 0.35% at 7,211.64, after touching a low of 7,138.93. That was about 98 points, or 1.4%, below its previous close of 7,237.17.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average was the exception. It was up 271.67 points, or 0.55%, at 49,866.98, after recovering from a low of 49,294.49 earlier in the day. That was about 300 points, or 0.6%, below Monday's close of 49,595.31.

Here are three reasons the market is under pressure.

1. Chip Stocks Give Back Their Gains

Monday's rally was driven almost entirely by Nvidia, which jumped 31% after its board brought back Jensen Huang as CEO. Chip stocks followed, and the PHLX Semiconductor Index posted its fourth-best day since 2000.

On Tuesday, investors took some money off the table. Nvidia fell around 6%, AMD slid more than 8%, and memory chipmakers Micron and SanDisk dropped between 8% and 11%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise fell more than 13% after its earnings, and Dell slid about 10% ahead of its results due after the closing bell.

Goldman Sachs said Huang's return did not settle the bigger questions hanging over chipmakers. "Better sentiment is not the same as a clearing event for semis," the firm said in a note, as reported by Investing.com.

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2. Fed Rate Hike Worries Loom

Investors are also paying close attention to the Federal Reserve. New York Fed President John Williams said on Monday that inflation remains too high and did not rule out back-to-back rate hikes.

The market is now waiting for the PCE inflation data due on Wednesday, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, which could give a final signal ahead of its December meeting.

Tuesday's economic data added to the mixed picture. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index jumped to 103.3 in November from 91.9 in October, well above expectations, according to the group's release. That helped lift the Dow, but a strong economy could also give the Fed more room to keep tightening.

3. Questions About AI Returns Stay

The bigger worry, which sent tech stocks into a correction last week, is whether the huge amounts being spent on AI will pay off. Goldman Sachs said the AI trade now depends more on returns than on Nvidia alone.

That caution showed up elsewhere too. Shares of newly listed Anthropic fell below their $83 IPO price in early trade, the Straits Times reported.

Not everyone is bearish. LPL Research said in a note this week that "a lot of skepticism has been priced into the sector at this point," and still expects AI spending to support growth and corporate profits. For now, though, the market seems to be asking whether Monday's surge was a turning point or just a relief rally.

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