Indian nationals were among at least 13 people killed in a road accident involving a passenger bus and a truck in the UAE's Ras Al Khaimah, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said on Tuesday. The mission is in touch with the victims' families and coordinating with local authorities to extend assistance.

The exact number of Indian nationals killed or injured in the accident was not immediately known, with the consulate saying that further details were being ascertained.

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The collision took place on Al Watan Road in Ras Al Khaimah, according to the UAE Ministry of Interior. The ministry initially reported 11 fatalities, but the death toll subsequently rose to 13 after two more injured passengers succumbed to their injuries in hospital, Gulf News reported. Another 14 people were injured in the crash.

According to the Khaleej Times, the passenger bus was carrying 41 people when it collided with a truck that had stopped along the roadside following a mechanical failure.

In a post on X, the Indian Consulate expressed grief over the incident, saying it was "deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Ras Al Khaimah that claimed lives of several people, including Indian nationals".

The consulate said it had reached out to the bereaved families and was working closely with local authorities to provide assistance. It also issued a 24-hour toll-free helpline number, 800-46342, for those seeking information or assistance in connection with the accident.

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The incident comes less than two weeks after another major road accident in the UAE claimed the lives of 14 people, including four Indian nationals, in Fujairah.

That accident occurred in the early hours of November 13 and involved 23 vehicles, including trucks. Around 30 people were injured in the multi-vehicle collision. Seven Indian nationals were among those injured, while other victims included citizens of the UAE, Jordan, Pakistan, Egypt, Oman and Brazil.

*24/7 Toll Free Helpline No: 800-46342

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