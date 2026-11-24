A Canadian reseller's attempt to sell more than 20 Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards for as much as $7,000 apiece is drawing attention to a question facing the high-end GPU market: Is the resale boom beginning to lose steam?

The Facebook Marketplace listing, featuring graphics cards from Asus, Gigabyte, MSI and Zotac, has an estimated value of around $140,000 if 20 units are sold at the highest advertised price. The seller has reportedly offered to meet prospective buyers near a police station, allowing them to test the cards before completing a transaction.

The listing comes as prices of Nvidia's flagship consumer graphics processor reportedly cool in the secondary market, raising questions about the prospects for resellers holding large inventories of expensive hardware.

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Nvidia launched the RTX 5090 in January 2025 with a starting price of around $2,000. Strong demand and limited availability following its launch quickly depleted stocks at several retailers, creating an opportunity for resellers to command steep premiums.

The Canadian seller's asking price of up to $7,000 represents more than three times the card's original starting price. However, the actual retail price varies depending on the manufacturer and model.

The timing of the listing is particularly interesting. Technology publication VideoCardz reported that secondary-market prices for the RTX 5090 had declined by around 21% over a two-week period, indicating that the resale market may be losing some of its pricing power.

Despite the correction, premium variants continue to command elevated prices. An Asus TUF Gaming RTX 5090 was reportedly listed for around $6,500 on Newegg.

The price movement also brings back memories of the cryptocurrency mining downturn in 2018, when miners flooded the market with used graphics cards, contributing to a sharp decline in resale values. However, there is no clear indication yet that the RTX 5090 market is heading for a similar correction.

The graphics card has also attracted attention over warranty disputes and supply-related incidents.

In September 2026, an RTX 5090 owner reportedly raised concerns after a warranty claim was rejected over a faded serial number. Separately, two pallets of Zotac RTX 5090 cards, reportedly worth around $470,000, went missing from an airport in Brazil in October.

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Another complaint surfaced on November 23, when a customer seeking repairs was reportedly told by the manufacturer that the graphics card had been discarded.

While these incidents are separate from the resale market, they have added to scrutiny around the ownership and after-sales experience of expensive GPUs.

For resellers sitting on sizeable inventories, however, the bigger concern may be the changing price trend. If secondary-market values continue to fall, asking prices of $7,000 could become increasingly difficult to justify.

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