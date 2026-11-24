The US has placed Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed and an Alibaba subsidiary on its trade blacklist, escalating Washington's scrutiny of suspected attempts to divert advanced Nvidia AI chips to China, according to Reuters.

The Commerce Department also added five other companies linked to Megaspeed, bringing the total number of newly blacklisted entities to seven. The other 5 companies are Singapore-based Swiftdata, Malaysia-based MSFusion, PT Megaspeed International and Speedmatrix, and Thailand-based Megaspeed (Thailand).

The November 23 action means these companies must obtain US government licences to access American goods, software and technology covered by export controls. Their licence applications will face a presumption of denial, making access to advanced computing hardware significantly harder.

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Megaspeed has been under investigation by US authorities since 2024 over allegations that it helped route restricted AI chips to Chinese customers. The company is an official Nvidia cloud partner and has attracted attention over its business relationships with other technology firms.

Why Alibaba's Singapore subsidiary was blacklisted?

The Commerce Department also named Apex Enterprise Solutions, Alibaba's Singapore subsidiary. According to Reuters, Apex had business ties with Megaspeed and reportedly paid around $4.2 billion to Megaspeed and other companies as advance payments for computing capacity in Southeast Asia.

In return, Apex secured certain assets as collateral, a person familiar with the arrangement told Reuters. The source said such prepayment arrangements are common in the data centre industry.

Alibaba rejected the US decision, calling the designation erroneous. It said Apex had never diverted advanced computing chips covered by US export restrictions and would pursue legal options to protect its rights and reputation.

The other companies on the list include Megaspeed affiliates in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, including owner Swiftdata and Malaysian subsidiary Speedmatrix.

Also Read | US Blacklists Megaspeed, Targeting a Key Player in Nvidia Crisis

Washington faces questions over delayed action

The blacklisting followed mounting criticism of the Commerce Department's handling of the investigation. On November 13, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent questioned why the agency had not acted earlier. Senator Pete Ricketts also demanded an explanation for the delay.

Democrats in the House of Representatives have opened a separate inquiry into whether Nvidia influenced the department's handling of the case. Senator Maria Cantwell said the latest action did not remove the department's responsibility to answer questions from Congress.

The controversy also involves former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, whom US authorities suspect of having links to Chinese intelligence.

These allegations have not been independently verified, and China has dismissed them as groundless. Megaspeed has said Huang left the company in August 2025 and that it conducts lawful business.

Nvidia has said it recently established an export control committee to oversee compliance and national security risks. Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday that his country would continue investigating Megaspeed for possible violations of local laws.

Also Read | House Democrats Seek Records On Nvidia Sway Over Megaspeed Probe

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