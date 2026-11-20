Two Democratic lawmakers on the House Foreign Affairs Committee have asked the Commerce Department to turn over information regarding allegations that Nvidia Corp. tried to influence an inquiry into a cloud computing company linked to a woman who had a relationship with Jensen Huang, the now departed Nvidia chief.

Representatives Sydney Kamlager-Dove of California and Gregory Meeks of New York sent a letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Thursday, requesting records of communications between Nvidia and the office that handles chip smuggling investigations. They want to know what Nvidia might have been told about about a probe into Megaspeed, a Singapore cloud computing firm where Alice Huang, who is suspected of being a spy for China and with whom Jensen Huang has admitted having an affair, was an executive.

The letter, a copy of which was seen by Bloomberg News, follows reports of potential Nvidia meddling into the Commerce inquiry.

Although Democrats will not take control of Congress until January, the letter shows that the Trump administration and Nvidia can expect heightened scrutiny over their relationship and their approach to sales of semiconductors to China. Meeks is likely to become Foreign Affairs chair in the next Congress.

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Last week, the New York Times reported that the company's general counsel, Tim Teter, emailed Bureau of Industry and Security investigators working on the Megaspeed case, asserting that Jeffrey Kessler, who leads Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security, had given him permission to reach out.

Bloomberg reported that Teter also called Kessler to ask about why Alice Huang had been detained by Singaporean authorities.

Megaspeed has denied any wrongdoing.

“The circumstances described in recent reporting raise fundamental questions about whether federal export control enforcement is being conducted independently and consistently,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter to Lutnick.

The Foreign Affairs Committee has requested that Kessler testify in early December, but BIS has so far not responded, at least publicly. Democrats are also gearing up to investigate Cantor Fitzgerald, the investment firm headed by Lutnick until last year and now run by his sons.

Teter has agreed to a closed-door briefing with the panel on Dec. 2, during the lame duck Congress. This week, the House Committee on Energy and Commerce sent a letter to Nvidia's interim Chief Executive Officer Colette Kress, requesting a briefing on Nvidia's export control compliance and its Megaspeed sales.

Meeks and Kamlager-Dove are asking for written answers and documents related to their questions by Dec. 1, the day that Jensen Huang, the most prominent champion of the artificial intelligence industry before his ouster by Nvidia earlier this month, is set to give a closed-door briefing to three House committees, including Foreign Affairs.

The letter sent Thursday includes queries about whether Kessler authorized Teter to contact BIS investigators as well as why the office paused the Megaspeed investigation and left it to the Justice Department to lead the effort.

“We need a clear explanation of what BIS found in the Megaspeed investigation, whether Under Secretary Kessler permitted or encouraged Nvidia to directly contact law enforcement investigators regarding the matter, and what influence Nvidia was able to wield over the investigation,” the two Democrats said.

The Commerce and Justice departments, in a joint statement on Monday night, said Commerce had begun investigating Megaspeed “for potential export control violations” in 2024, and in 2025 conducted an on-site check in conjunction with Singaporean authorities and also interviewed Alice Huang. The Justice Department took the lead in the probe after that enforcement action, according to the statement.



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