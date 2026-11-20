The campaign to bring Jensen Huang back as Nvidia CEO is gathering momentum, with Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick now suggesting that the push could move beyond online petitions and reach the chipmaker's headquarters.

Kalanick has offered to rally Nvidia employees, company founders and business leaders for a walkout, even joking that he would turn up with a megaphone covered in silicon wafers.

Speaking at the TomorrowX Summit in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, Kalanick backed the growing campaign to reinstate Huang, who resigned as Nvidia CEO last week amid revelations about extramarital relationships and an investigation into whether he had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

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"We gotta bring Jensen back," Kalanick said during a conversation with investor Antonio Gracias, a longtime associate of Elon Musk.

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Kalanick's comments came during a conversation with Antonio Gracias, an investor and longtime associate of Elon Musk. The exchange took an interesting turn when Gracias pointed out that Kalanick was wearing a black leather jacket resembling Huang's trademark outfit.

"I will show up to Nvidia HQ with a wafer-encrusted megaphone, with tons of Nvidia employees who want to walk out... tons of CEOs, founders," he noted.

He added: "Let's fight for what's right and give it our best shot. We don't have control of the outcome, but let's f***ing fight."

Kalanick used the moment to make his position clear, saying that Huang should return to lead the chipmaker.

'Petition Good, Walkout Better': Kalanick's Message To Huang

Kalanick's comments were not just about supporting another technology leader. He also drew a parallel between Huang's departure from Nvidia and his own controversial exit from Uber in 2017.

Kalanick resigned as Uber CEO following mounting pressure from investors and an investigation into the company's workplace culture. The investigation followed allegations of sexual harassment and concerns about the company's human resources department.

Recalling that period, Kalanick said he had sent Huang screenshots of news reports from 2017 about a petition demanding his own return to Uber.

"Petition good, walkout better," Kalanick said, adding that Huang did not respond to his message.

At the TomorrowX Summit, Kalanick also described how he would support a protest at Nvidia's headquarters.

"I will show up to Nvidia HQ with a wafer-encrusted megaphone, with tons of Nvidia employees who want to walk out, tons of CEOs, founders," he said.

The silicon wafers are a reference to the material used as the base for semiconductor chips.

The comparison is particularly interesting because Kalanick knows what it is like to face pressure to leave a company he helped build. He co-founded Uber and played a central role in turning it into one of the world's biggest ride-hailing businesses.

200,000 Sign Petition To Bring Jensen Huang Back

Kalanick's intervention comes as an online campaign demanding Huang's reinstatement continues to attract support. The petition has reportedly crossed 200,000 signatures, with employees, shareholders and prominent figures from the technology industry backing calls for the Nvidia board to reconsider its decision.



Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has publicly supported the campaign and said he was signing a petition seeking Huang's return.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also praised Huang's contribution to the technology industry, saying it was difficult to imagine the AI industry without him. However, Altman has stopped short of explicitly calling for his reinstatement. OpenAI President Greg Brockman said he and his wife had contacted Huang personally to offer support to him and his family.

The campaign has also drawn attention from other prominent technology figures and investors, who have questioned the circumstances surrounding Huang's departure and called for due process.

Musk has compared Nvidia's decision to removing basketball legend Michael Jordan from a winning team. He has also said he would be honoured to welcome Huang into his companies.

The central argument among Huang's supporters is that his contribution to Nvidia and the global artificial intelligence industry makes his departure particularly consequential. They have also questioned whether he received adequate due process before leaving the company.

Jensen Huang Says He Is Willing To Return

Huang, in his first public comments after stepping down, indicated that he would be open to returning to the top job. He said he would be honoured to return if Nvidia's board believed doing so was in the best interests of shareholders, employees, the company and the United States.



He also apologised for being unfaithful to his wife, acknowledging that he had made serious mistakes in his personal life.



However, the growing public campaign may not change the company's position. Nvidia board chairman Harvey Jones said on November 17 that the company would not rehire Huang as CEO. The board has instead begun the process of finding a permanent successor, with CFO Colette Kress serving as interim CEO.

The controversy surrounding Huang involves reports of extramarital relationships, including one with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whose possible links to China's Ministry of State Security are being examined by US intelligence agencies.

China has rejected allegations of an espionage operation targeting the former Nvidia chief.

The developments have also brought increased scrutiny to Nvidia. On November 19, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said his office had served an investigative subpoena to the company.

The investigation is examining whether Nvidia or Huang's actions enabled China to obtain advanced chips or confidential information, and whether the company misled investors and the public about related risks.

Why Travis Kalanick Wants Jensen Huang Back

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Kalanick also made a broader argument about Huang's importance to the future of artificial intelligence. He said AI should work on humanity's terms rather than become a force that controls people.

In his view, Huang is among the people best positioned to ensure that this happens.

"Jensen is the No. 1 guy that's going to give us that liberty, and stood for it," Kalanick said.

He urged others to support Huang's return while stressing that the issue was also about justice and due process.

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