Cristiano Ronaldo scored again for Al Nassr in their 2-1 win over Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday, adding another chapter to his chase for a milestone no player has reached in official senior football.

He won a penalty himself and converted it in the 13th minute to give Al Nassr a 1-0 lead. Ronaldo sent the ball into the bottom corner after being brought down by Al Sadd midfielder Mohamed Camara. It came just four days after he missed from the spot in the 3-1 defeat to Al Ahli.

Interestingly, the match turned in the hosts' favour in an unusual way. Mohammed Waad equalised for Al Sadd in the 22nd minute but was then sent off in first-half stoppage time, and João Félix scored the winner in the 52nd minute. Ronaldo had also thought he had put Al Nassr back in front before half-time, but the goal was ruled out by VAR for offside in the build-up.

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The goal also took him into the club's record books as he became Al Nassr's highest goal scorer (17) in AFC Champions League Elite history, surpassing Abderrazak Hamdallah. Ronaldo is fast moving towards a milestone of 1,000 career goals and he has now found the net eight times in his last nine outings.

The chase lookslike is now an Al Nassr project only. Ronaldo announced his retirement from the Portugal team this month, so his quest for 1,000 could take place entirely with the Saudi club. He retired as Portugal's all-time leading scorer, with 146 goals in 234 appearances.

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How Many Goals Does Ronaldo Need For 1,000?

Tuesday's penalty was Ronaldo's 987th career goal, leaving him 13 short of the 1,000 milestone. If he gets there, he will be the first player to reach 1,000 in official senior matches. Going by his form, Ronaldo could achieve the feat in about a dozen matches.

However, time may be a factor. Ronaldo is 41 and has previously suggested this season could be his last, so Al Nassr's remaining fixtures will decide whether he reaches the milestone before he retires.

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