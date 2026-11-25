Gold and silver prices extended their decline on Wednesday, November 25, as precious metals remained under pressure on expectations of another US Federal Reserve rate hike and as investors await key US inflation data due later in the day. Both metals faced continued selling pressure after suffering sharp losses in the previous session as well.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery traded lower by Rs 1,753, or 1.43%, at Rs 1,20,576 per 10 grams. The yellow metal price declined as much as Rs 1,983, or 1.62%, to an intraday low of Rs 1,20,346 level.

Silver futures for December delivery were trading lower by Rs 2,734, or 1.88%, at Rs 1,42,704 per kg. MCX silver price fell as much as Rs 3,582, or 2.46%, to Rs 1,41,856 during the session.

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Why Are Gold And Silver Prices Falling Today?

The weakness in domestic bullion prices comes amid continued concerns over the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook. Investors are also waiting for the US Personal Consumption Expenditures inflation report, which is scheduled to be released later in the day, for fresh clues about the Fed's next move in the upcoming policy meeting in December.

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Markets are pricing in a strong possibility of a 25-basis-point rate hike at the Fed's December policy meeting, especially after the hawkish signals from central bank officials in the previous week.

Higher interest rates tend to weigh on gold and silver because they increase the opportunity cost of holding precious metals, which do not offer interest income. A stronger dollar and higher bond yields have also added to the pressure on bullion.

Gold And Silver: Technical Outlook

According to Ponmudi R, MCX gold has immediate support between Rs 1,21,000 and Rs 1,21,700, while resistance is placed at Rs 1,26,300 to Rs 1,27,000. If the price sustains above Rs 1,26,300, then it could help restore stability, while if the price breaks below Rs 1,21,000, then the yellow metal can decline towards the Rs 1,18,500 level.

For silver, immediate support is seen at Rs 1,40,000 to Rs 1,42,000, followed by Rs 1,33,000 to Rs 1,35,000, while resistance is placed between Rs 1,47,000 and Rs 1,49,000. For stability in the white metal price, sustained move above Rs 1,49,000 is required while if the price dips below Rs 1,40,000, then it could even go downwards to Rs 1,35,000.

Both metals are in deeply oversold territory, with the Relative Strength Index near 25 for gold and 23 for silver.

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