Marking its second major medical device to enter the market after its AI-enabled dialysis machine, Lord's Mark Industries Limited has secured a manufacturing license for its proprietary, radiation-free breast cancer screening technology. The development marks a significant milestone in the company's medical technology journey and India's preventive healthcare landscape. With a proposed screening cost of not more than ₹700 per test, Lord's Mark aims to make early breast cancer screening more affordable and accessible, while building a scalable screening network across the country. This is the only technology which can screen at very initial level and also for a dense size of breast. This breakthrough technology serves as a first-line breast cancer screening solution, providing results that help guide further confirmatory diagnostic investigations and subsequent treatment decisions.

The company's LordsMed Breast Cancer Screening Kit uses a wearable system embedded with 28–36 thermal sensors to measure breast surface temperature patterns and identify variations that may indicate underlying biophysical abnormalities. Offering a non-invasive, radiation-free approach, the technology represents a differentiated addition to India's medical technology ecosystem. The company has received manufacturing license number MFG/MD/2026/000736 under Form MD-5 of the Medical Devices Rules, 2017, authorising manufacture for sale or distribution of the Class B medical device.

The development comes amid a growing need to strengthen breast cancer screening infrastructure. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), India recorded an estimated 237,231 new breast cancer cases in 2024, highlighting the importance of improving screening access and encouraging timely medical evaluation.

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The Indian market is also witnessing significant transformation. According to Grand View Research report, India Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Size & Outlook. The India breast cancer diagnostics market generated a revenue of USD 179.7 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 419.1 million by 2033, The India market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2026 to 2033. The report highlights the increasing role of innovation, precision-led healthcare and advanced diagnostics in shaping the future of breast cancer management. Against this backdrop, Lord's Mark entry into the screening segment brings an important focus on accessibility and affordable preventive healthcare.

The company plans to commence screening services through its own Lord's path Labs from January 2027 and establish partnerships with private hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and healthcare institutions for wider deployment. Lord's Mark also intends to explore integration with government healthcare schemes to extend screening services to women across different socio-economic segments. Its proposed pricing of under ₹700 per test is aimed at reducing affordability barriers and encouraging greater participation in preventive screening.

Commenting on the development, Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Founder, Managing Director and CEO, Lord's Mark Industries Limited, said:

At Lord's Mark Industries, we believe that the true value of healthcare innovation lies in making it accessible to those who need it most. Breast cancer continues to be a major healthcare challenge, and improving access to screening is an essential step towards addressing it. Our radiation-free screening technology reflects our commitment to indigenous innovation with a meaningful social impact. By targeting an affordable price point and building partnerships across government healthcare programs, hospitals and diagnostic networks, we aim to take screening to a much larger population. Our vision is to make early screening more accessible, encourage timely medical intervention and contribute towards a healthier future for women across India."

Following the introduction of its AI-enabled dialysis machine, the breast cancer screening kit marks Lord's Mark next major medical device offering to enter the market. It reinforces the company's ambition to build a stronger presence in medical technology while addressing critical gaps in healthcare accessibility.

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