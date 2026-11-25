The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has decided against introducing the jumbling system for the 2027 Intermediate practical examinations for practical exams. Students will be permitted to take their practical tests at the junior colleges where they are enrolled rather than being assigned external examination centres.

The board had previously considered introducing random allocation of examination centres to improve transparency and prevent alleged irregularities in practical assessments. The proposal followed allegations that certain private and corporate junior colleges collected additional fees from students and awarded the maximum 30 marks without conducting adequate laboratory examinations.

However, the board opted to retain the existing examination arrangement for the upcoming academic assessment cycle, according to reports.

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The practical exams are scheduled to commence on January 29, 2027. Both first-year and second-year Intermediate students will participate in the assessments.

Telangana Intermediate Practical Exams 2027 Schedule

January 29, 2027: First-year English practical

January 30, 2027: Second-year English practical

February 1 to 10, 2027: Second-year Science practical

February 11 to 18, 2027: First-year Science practical

Examinations will be held in two daily shifts, from 9 am to noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Retaining the existing system will ensure students do not get inconvenienced and do not need to travel to unfamiliar examination venues.

Students should contact their respective college administrations for batch allocation and reporting instructions. Further examination-related announcements can be accessed on the board's official website on https://tgbienew.cgg.gov.in/

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