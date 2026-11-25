US stocks tumbled on Wednesday, with technology shares bearing the brunt of another wave of selling as concerns over the artificial intelligence trade continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

The Nasdaq Composite plunged 4.05% to 22,772.49, shedding 961.04 points, as of 9:37 a.m. EST. The tech-heavy index extended its decline as investors continued to move away from semiconductor companies and other AI-linked stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 943.37 points, or 1.89%, at 49,075.33 as of 9:36 a.m. EST. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell 199.25 points, or 2.77%, to 7,001.84.

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The selloff gathered pace across technology stocks, with Nvidia and Anthropic among the biggest drags on investor sentiment. Nvidia shares fell nearly 9%, while Anthropic declined 8%. Oracle lost more than 8%, and Alphabet shed over 5%. The State Street Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) was down more than 5%.

Dell Technologies shares dropped 7% despite reporting stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and issuing its fourth-quarter guidance. Semiconductor company Ambarella, however, plunged more than 25% after its current-quarter forecast fell short of expectations. Its third-quarter earnings and revenue also missed estimates.

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