Barcelona will take on Sabah in the UEFA Champions League 2026-27 on Wednesday, November 25, at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Hansi Flick's side will look to continue their impressive European campaign and strengthen their position in the league-phase standings. Barcelona have won three of their four matches so far and are placed sixth with nine points. Sabah, meanwhile, are 31st with three points from four matches.

The match will also mark the first-ever meeting between the two clubs in European competition.

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Sabah vs Barcelona: Date And Time

The Sabah vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be played on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. The match is scheduled to kick off at 11:15 PM Indian Standard Time.

Sabah vs Barcelona: Venue

The match will be played at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Sabah vs Barcelona: Head-To-Head Record

Sabah and Barcelona have never faced each other in a competitive fixture before.

Wednesday's Champions League encounter will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Sabah vs Barcelona: Recent Form

Sabah: D-L-L-D-W

D-L-L-D-W Barcelona: L-W-W-W-W

Sabah vs Barcelona: Predicted Lineups

Sabah: Stas Pokatilov (GK), Akim Zedadka, Steve Solvet, Rahman Dashdamirov, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Ivan Lepinjica, Umarali Rahmonaliyev, Abdulakh Khaybulayev, Christian Nwachukwu, Veljko Simic, Orphe Mbina.

Barcelona: Joan Garcia (GK), Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo, Fermin Lopez, Marc Bernal, Pedri, Karim Adeyemi, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon.

Sabah vs Barcelona: Live Telecast Details

The Sabah vs Barcelona Champions League match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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Sabah vs Barcelona: Live Streaming Details

The Sabah vs Barcelona Champions League match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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