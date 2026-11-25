O.M - Operation Mole is maintaining its hold at the box office as the Dhanush and Mammootty starrer moves through its first week in theatres.

The Tamil film has added Rs 2.82 crore to its India net collection on Wednesday so far, taking its six-day net total to Rs 64.27 crore. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 74.58 crore, according to trade traker Sacnilk.

The Tamil version led the day's collections with Rs 1.79 crore from 2,529 shows. Telugu contributed Rs 87 lakh from 1,227 shows, while the Hindi version earned Rs 16 lakh from 826 shows, the data showed.

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OM is currently running across 4,582 shows The film's worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 100.75 crore as of Day 5, it added.

Day-Wise Collection

OM opened with Rs 18.10 crore on Day 1. It collected Rs 15.75 crore on Day 2 and saw a slight rise on Day 3, earning Rs 15.90 crore. The film recorded Rs 6.30 crore on Day 4, followed by Rs 5.40 crore on Day 5.

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Advance Bookings

OM has recorded Rs 3.06 crore in advance bookings for Day 7. The film has sold around 2.34 lakh tickets across 5,794 shows in India. Without blocked seats, the advance collection stands at Rs 2.50 crore from 2 lakh tickets.

Advance bookings for Day 8 have also opened. The film has sold 35,829 tickets so far, collecting Rs 46.64 lakh across 591 shows. Excluding blocked seats, the advance booking collection stands at Rs 34.61 lakh from 26,946 tickets, the report stated.

About OM: Operation Mole

Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM follows multiple characters whose lives intersect amid a larger conflict. Dhanush plays Palanivel, while Mammootty portrays Burma Karthikeyan, also known as "Siya". Sai Pallavi plays ASP Nithya Reddy IPS, while Sreeleela appears as Roja. The cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans and Sanjay Swaroop, who plays Krishnaiah.

The film was announced in November 2024 under the working title D55, referring to Dhanush's 55th film as a lead actor. It was initially backed by Gopuram Films before moving to Wunderbar Films, with RTake Studios joining the project as co-producer.

Shraddha Agrawal, Dhanush and Azmat Jagmag are credited as producers. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, Ezhil Arasu K has handled cinematography, and R Kalaivanan is the editor. The film is produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios.

OM released in theatres on November 20 with a runtime of 2 hours and 58 minutes.

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