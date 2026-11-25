Avengers: Doomsday is off to a strong start in India ahead of its theatrical release, with advance bookings picking up across the country. The film has already crossed the Rs 60 crore mark in advance sales, including blocked seats.

The film has collected Rs 61.05 crore through advance bookings in India, including blocked seats. According to Sacnilk, the figure stands at Rs 52.87 crore without blocked seats. So far, 9.67 lakh tickets have been booked across 8,137 shows in 83 cities.

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Day 1 has recorded the highest bookings so far, with Rs 25.72 crore coming from 3.84 lakh tickets across 2,359 shows at 56% occupancy. Day 2 has registered Rs 13.02 crore from 2.10 lakh tickets across 1,941 shows, the report stated.

Day 3 has reached Rs 12.58 crore, with 2.03 lakh tickets sold across 1,938 shows. Day 4 has recorded Rs 9.73 crore from 1.69 lakh tickets across 1,899 shows, it added.

Language-Wise Bookings

The English version has recorded Rs 51.25 crore, followed by Hindi at Rs 7.74 crore, Tamil at Rs 1.76 crore and Telugu at Rs 29.92 lakh.

City-Wise Bookings

The National Capital Region is currently the top-performing city market with Rs 10.35 crore in advance sales, followed by Mumbai at Rs 10.04 crore and Bengaluru at Rs 8.87 crore. Kolkata has recorded Rs 4.06 crore, while Hyderabad has contributed Rs 3.15 crore. Pune stands at Rs 3.05 crore, followed by Chennai at Rs 2.51 crore, Ahmedabad at Rs 2.07 crore, Kochi at Rs 1.77 crore and Lucknow at Rs 1.56 crore, the report stated.

About Avengers: Doomsday

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday brings together superheroes from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men. Robert Downey Jr returns to the MCU in a new role as the central antagonist Doctor Doom, after previously playing Tony Stark.

The film also stars Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd and Ian McKellen, among others. The story centres on Doctor Doom and a threat linked to the multiverse, setting the stage for the next major Marvel instalment, Avengers: Secret Wars.

Advance bookings are currently open in India. Avengers: Doomsday will release in Indian cinemas on December 17, 2026, a day before its global release. It will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, along with premium formats including Marvel Presented In Infinity Vision.

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