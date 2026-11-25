International students aspiring to pursue higher education in the United Kingdom are reportedly facing visa rejections over unusual grounds, including their knowledge of university history, senior academic officials and even their preference for British weather. The decisions have raised concerns among university leaders, who are urging the UK Home Office to examine the fairness of credibility interviews conducted by UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI).

According to a report by UK-based Times Higher Education, several university officials have questioned the rejection of academically qualified candidates who previously satisfied immigration requirements. The interviews are intended to establish whether applicants genuinely intend to study in Britain or not.

Unusual Reasons Emerge Behind UK Student Visa Rejections

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In one instance, an applicant identified the year a university obtained its royal charter instead of its original establishment date. Another institution subsequently confirmed that a rejected candidate had correctly answered a similar question.

A prospective biomedical engineering PhD student was denied a visa despite explaining that the programme involved research rather than classroom-based modules.

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Other reported grounds for refusals included candidates being unable to identify university officials, compare institutional rankings or adequately justify their choice of destination.

Moreover, applicants have faced questions about the number of trees on university campuses and the location of nearby bus stops, according to the report.

Nearly 89% Of Indian Applicants Interviewed Were Rejected

Data from a UKVI briefing document, accessed by PIE News, showed that immigration authorities conducted 11,415 credibility interviews between May and October 2026. Of these, 9,043 applicants failed the credibility assessment. The rejection rate of applicants interviewed from different countries include:

Nepal: 92 per cent

92 per cent India: 89 per cent

89 per cent Nigeria: 84 per cent

84 per cent Bangladesh: 79 per cent

79 per cent Sri Lanka: 79 per cent

79 per cent Pakistan: 73 per cent

The figure applies only to candidates selected for credibility interviews and do not represent overall student visa refusal rates of these countries. Nonetheless, Indian student enrolment in the UK have subsequently declined and the controversy comes amid a weak demand for British higher education by international students.

According to Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) figures, overseas student enrolments declined by 6 per cent to 6,85,565 during the 2024-25 academic year.

India remained the largest international student market, although enrolment among Indian nationals dropped by 11.5 per cent to 1,46,480.

Meanwhile, Britain received 3,52,500 study visa applications in the 12 months ending September 2026, registering a year-on-year decline of 19 per cent.

Now, universities are demanding greater accountability for rejection of student visas. Universities UK Chief Executive Vivienne Stern has called for greater scrutiny of immigration decisions following concerns over erroneous refusals. "We don't mind tough decision-making, but it must be fair," she said, according to Times Higher Education.

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Also, the Home Office, in a parliamentary response dated October 26, maintained that trained immigration officials assess applications individually in accordance with immigration regulations. It clarified that official guidance does not require prospective students to compare studying in Britain with educational opportunities in other countries.

The Home Office is scheduled to release fresh immigration statistics on November 26, which could provide insights into changing student visa trends.

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