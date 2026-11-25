Wall Street eyes a tech rout on Wednesday, Nov. 25, after technology stocks tumbled globally as renewed concerns over the artificial intelligence trade rattle investors and Monday's rally continues to fade. The Dow Jones ​Industrial Average rose 423.39 points, or 0.85%, to 50,018.70, the lost 36.08 points, or 0.50%, to 7,201.09 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 356.02 ​points, or 1.48%, to 23,733.54.

Tech stocks have seen heightened volatility over the past few months amid concerns over capital expenditure, skepticism over return on investments, circular AI financing, with Jensen Huang's ouster as Nvidia CEO adding fresh worries, and his return sparking a massive rally.

Nvidia and Anthropic led AI-related stocks lower, with the former sliding more than 5% in premarket and the latter dropping over 4.6%, down from $81.91 at the close on Monday and below the company's $83 IPO price. The AI chatbot maker listed on the Nasdaq last Wednesday, raising $81.3 billion in the largest IPO of all time. While it opened at $111.50 on Thursday, its first day of trading, the stock has been falling since in line with the broader AI trade.

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Oracle declined about 5%, and Alphabet shed 3%. The State Street Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) traded more than 3% lower in the premarket. AMD trades 4.85% lower in premarket.

Dell Technologies fell about 6% despite the company's strong third-quarter earnings and fourth-quarter guidance. Meanwhile, semiconductor stock Ambarella plummeted more than 30% after its earnings and revenue for the third quarter missed expectations, according to FactSet. The company's forecast for the current quarter also came in light.

Nvidia extends yesterday's losses as investors weighed the implications of Jensen Huang's reinstatement as CEO on Monday following questions about the political and governance risks surrounding his return. Technology tab fell 2.8%, leading sector declines in the S&P 500, while an index of semiconductors dropped 7.9%.

Before Monday's rebound, AI-linked stocks had struggled for weeks as investors questioned the sector's debt-fueled spending and the returns it could generate. Anthropic's shares ended ‌6.5% lower ⁠at $81.90 on Tuesday, below their $83 IPO price. The AI startup had a blockbuster market debut last week.

The PCE price index is one of the key inflation gauges watched by the Federal Reserve. Fed funds futures traders are pricing in 97% odds of a Fed ​hike in December, and a 66% chance ​of an additional increase in ⁠January, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. On the Nasdaq, 2,376 stocks rose and 2,548 fell ​as declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.07-to-1 ratio. The S&P 500 posted 10 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 49 new highs and 323 new ​lows.

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