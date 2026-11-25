LG Electronics Inc., the South Korean parent of LG Electronics India, is preparing to sell up to 2% of its stake in the Indian subsidiary through open-market transactions, with a floor price of Rs 1,709 per share. The proposed sale covers up to 1.36 crore equity shares and is aimed at meeting India's minimum public shareholding requirements.

According to the company's regulatory filing on Wednesday, the divestment will be completed by December 31, 2026, either in a single transaction or multiple tranches. LG Electronics Inc. currently owns 85% of the Indian company. Following the proposed sale, its holding will decline to 83%.

(This is a developing story)

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