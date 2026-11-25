Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced the Innova Hycross Flex Fuel, India's first flex-fuel strong hybrid electric vehicle, at an introductory price of Rs 19.99 lakh.

The new model can run on regular petrol as well as E85 fuel, which contains up to 85% ethanol. The launch brings together two technologies, hybrid power and flex-fuel capability, at a time when India is looking to increase the use of alternative fuels.

Announcing the development, Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director and CEO of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said the company was launching India's first flex-fuel hybrid electric vehicle.

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Unlike conventional petrol vehicles, the Innova Hycross Flex Fuel is designed to operate on different blends of petrol and ethanol, including E85. This gives it the flexibility to use fuel with a much higher ethanol content.

The vehicle will be manufactured at Toyota Kirloskar Motor's plant in Bengaluru. The company has not only brought its flex-fuel hybrid technology to the Indian market but will also produce the vehicle locally. Priced at Rs 19.99 lakh as an introductory offering, the Innova Hycross Flex Fuel adds a new option to India's growing alternative-fuel vehicle space.

The updated Innova Hycross has been introduced at an introductory price of Rs 19.99 lakh, bringing the strong hybrid powertrain within reach of a wider set of buyers.

Earlier, Toyota offered the strong hybrid powertrain from the VX variant, which was priced at Rs 26.76 lakh. With the updated model, the technology is now available from the entry-level G trim, reducing the starting price of the hybrid lineup by Rs 6.77 lakh.

The petrol-only powertrain, meanwhile, is exclusively available with the GX trim, which sits one step above the base variant.

The facelift also marks the first mid-lifecycle update for the Innova Hycross, which was originally launched in December 2022. Alongside its new fuel compatibility, the MPV receives styling revisions and feature upgrades.

Under the bonnet, the strong hybrid version continues with a 1,987cc, four-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The hybrid powertrain produces a combined output of 197hp and 206Nm of torque. Power is transmitted to the front wheels through an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (e-CVT).

The petrol-only version, on the other hand, develops 173hp and 206Nm of torque and comes paired with a CVT gearbox. With E20 fuel, the Innova Hycross hybrid delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 22.58 km per litre, according to Toyota.

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Apart from the introduction of flex-fuel compatibility, Toyota has made changes to the MPV's exterior design. At the front, the updated Innova Hycross gets a new set of LED projector headlamps with daytime running light signatures similar to those seen on the Toyota Taisor.

The front grille has also been redesigned with a squarer appearance, drawing inspiration from the Toyota Hilux. It features diamond-shaped air inlets, while the fog lamps have been repositioned.

A slimmer lower air intake and silver-finished trim complete the revised front-end design. With the addition of E85 compatibility, local hybrid powertrain manufacturing and a lower entry price for the hybrid range, Toyota is looking to strengthen the Innova Hycross' position in India's evolving passenger vehicle market.

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