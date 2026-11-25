The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist was among 12 sportspersons selected for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021. The list also featured cricket captain Mithali Raj, footballer Sunil Chhetri and Men's hockey player Manpreet Singh.

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday expressed his gratitude after being selected for the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021.

The Indian javelin thrower said he felt honoured to receive the country's highest sporting recognition alongside several other outstanding athletes.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Missed Aneurin Donald's Explosive 18-Ball Fifty? Watch The Six-Hitting Carnage That Helped England Beat Australia

"Very honoured to be awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna alongside some outstanding sportspersons. Aap sabhi ke sahyog aur support ke liye tahe dil se dhanyavad. Koshish ye hi rahegi ki aise hi apne performances se desh ke liya aur success haasil kar paun! Jai Hind.

He added that he would continue working hard to achieve more success for the country through his performances.

Chopra created history at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by winning the men's javelin throw gold medal with an effort of 87.58 metres. He became the first Indian to win an Olympic gold medal in athletics and only the second Indian to claim an individual Olympic gold after Abhinav Bindra.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the National Sports Awards 2021 on November 2. The awardees were scheduled to receive their honours from then-President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony at the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 13.



Neeraj Chopra Among 12 Khel Ratna Awardees

A total of 12 sportspersons were selected for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021.

The awardees were:

Neeraj Chopra – Athletics

Ravi Kumar – Wrestling

Lovlina Borgohain – Boxing

PR Sreejesh – Hockey

Avani Lekhara – Para Shooting

Sumit Antil – Para Athletics

Pramod Bhagat – Para Badminton

Krishna Nagar – Para Badminton

Manish Narwal – Para Shooting

Mithali Raj – Cricket

Sunil Chhetri – Football

Manpreet Singh – Hockey

35 Sportspersons Selected For Arjuna Award

The Ministry also announced 35 recipients of the Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in sports and games.

The list included members of the Indian men's hockey team that won the historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. PR Sreejesh and Manpreet Singh were not among the hockey players selected for the Arjuna Award, as both received the Khel Ratna.



The Arjuna Award recipients were:



- Arpinder Singh – Athletics

- Simranjit Kaur – Boxing

- Shikhar Dhawan – Cricket

- Bhavani Devi – Fencing

- Monika – Hockey

- Vandana Katariya – Hockey

- Sandeep Narwal – Kabaddi

- Himani Uttam Parab – Mallakhamb

- Abhishek Verma – Shooting

- Ankita Raina – Tennis

- Deepak Punia – Wrestling

- Dilpreet Singh – Hockey

- Harmanpreet Singh – Hockey

- Rupinder Pal Singh – Hockey

- Surender Kumar – Hockey

- Amit Rohidas – Hockey

- Birendra Lakra – Hockey

- Sumit – Hockey

- Nilakanta Sharma – Hockey

- Hardik Singh – Hockey

- Vivek Sagar Prasad – Hockey

- Gurjant Singh – Hockey

- Mandeep Singh – Hockey

- Shamsher Singh – Hockey

- Lalit Kumar Upadhyay – Hockey

- Varun Kumar – Hockey

- Simranjeet Singh – Hockey

- Yogesh Kathuniya – Para Athletics

- Nishad Kumar – Para Athletics

- Praveen Kumar – Para Athletics

- Suhas Yathiraj – Para Badminton

- Singhraj Adhana – Para Shooting

- Bhavina Patel – Para Table Tennis

- Harvinder Singh – Para Archery

- Sharad Kumar – Para Athletics



Dronacharya Award 2021: Full List Of Coaches

The Dronacharya Award recognises coaches for their outstanding contribution to sports and their role in helping athletes excel at international events.

Lifetime Category:

T. P. Ouseph – Athletics

Sarkar Talwar – Cricket

Sarpal Singh – Hockey

Ashan Kumar – Kabaddi

Tapan Kumar Panigrahi – Swimming

Regular Category:

Radhakrishnan Nair P – Athletics

Sandhya Gurung – Boxing

Pritam Siwach – Hockey

Jai Prakash Nautiyal – Para Shooting

Subramanian Raman – Table Tennis

Dhyan Chand Award And MAKA Trophy Winners

The Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games 2021 was announced for five sportspersons.

ALSO READ: 'Maaro, Maaro, Maaro': Tilak Varma Reveals India A Dugout's Reaction To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Trailblazing Knock

The recipients were Lekha K.C. (Boxing), Abhijeet Kunte (Chess), Davinder Singh Garcha (Hockey), Vikas Kumar (Kabaddi) and Sajjan Singh (Wrestling).

Panjab University, Chandigarh, was selected to receive the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy for 2021.

The Ministry also announced the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2021. Manav Rachna Educational Institution was recognised for identifying and nurturing budding and young talent, while Indian Oil Corporation Limited was selected for encouraging sports through corporate social responsibility.

The National Sports Awards recognise excellence and contributions across different sporting disciplines, including athletes, coaches and institutions.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.