While applying for fixed deposits, you may think that a 1% difference in interest rates will not mean much for your returns. Many don't realise but even a small gap can add up to a significant amount over time.

For example, a Rs 10 lakh FD at 7.5% can earn much more than the same deposit at 6.5%. This difference widens as the investment time grows.

That is why it is important to compare your FDs across tenures and offers provided by various banks before locking in your money.

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How Do FDs Work?

A fixed deposit allows you to deposit a lump sum with a bank for a fixed period at a pre-decided interest rate. The bank pays interest on your deposit, either monthly, quarterly or at maturity. Once the FD matures, you can choose to receive your principal along with the interest earned or renew it for further growth.

Does One Percentage Point Matter?

The difference may not be too much over a short period, but if you want to lock your FD for a longer duration, even small gaps can add up. Here's how:

Amount invested Rs 10 lakh for 5 years:

Returns: 6.5%

Time: 5 years

Returns: Rs 3.8 lakh

Total: Rs 13.80 lakh

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Returns: 7.5%

Time: 5 years

Returns: Rs 4.49 lakh

Total: Rs 14.49 lakh

A simple 1% point difference can cost you nearly Rs 70,000 loss over 5 years. As a result, if you want to put a portion of your investment in this fund, you must compare rates across tenures.

Why Review Penalties

In FDs, most banks charge a penalty if you try to close your FD sooner. Since FDs as an instrument barely beat inflation, facing a penalty on top of it can limit any growth your money has seen.

Since FD returns may only slightly beat inflation, this penalty can further reduce your earnings. It is best to invest an amount that you will not need anytime soon. Otherwise, be careful to review the penalty charges to ensure that they do not erase your gains during an emergency.

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