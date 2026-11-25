Bollywood film Yeh Prem Mol Liya is building early momentum at the box office with steady advance bookings across India two days before release.

The romantic family drama, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, has sold 99,995 tickets across 6,002 shows in more than 148 cities so far, with advance bookings currently standing at Rs 2.75 crore. The film has collected Rs 1.37 crore without blocked seats and is recording an overall occupancy of 7% across the four days on sale, according to trade trakcer Sacnilk.

For Day 1, Yeh Prem Mol Liya has collected Rs 95.84 lakh from 35,427 tickets across 2,132 shows. On Day 2, the film has recorded Rs 87.12 lakh from 30,960 tickets across 1,874 shows. For Day 3, advance bookings stand at Rs 88.82 lakh from 31,404 tickets across 1,848 shows. Day 4 has recorded Rs 2.82 lakh from 2,204 tickets across 148 shows. it added.

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The National Capital Region leads advance bookings with Rs 58.77 lakh, followed by Mumbai at Rs 39.37 lakh and Ahmedabad at Rs 27.60 lakh. Jaipur has recorded Rs 13.94 lakh, while Pune stands at Rs 13.13 lakh. Chennai has collected Rs 11.91 lakh, followed by Lucknow at Rs 8.01 lakh and Chandigarh at Rs 7.76 lakh.

Hyderabad has recorded Rs 5.40 lakh, while Surat stands at Rs 5.33 lakh. The top 10 cities together account for 70% of the film's total advance gross, the report stated.

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About The Film

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is an upcoming Hindi romantic family drama directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya and Mahaveer Jain under Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Prem Mishra and Sharvari as Purva Solanki in the lead roles, with Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa and Swanand Kirkire in supporting roles. Kirkire plays Ved Mishra, Prem's father.

The film marks Ayushmann Khurrana's entry into the iconic Prem character in a Barjatya film, following actors including Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor and Sonu Sood. The music has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled to release theatrically in India on November 27, 2026, and will clash at the box office with Aditya Datt's action drama Gunmaaster G9.

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