Imported goods account for just 8.5% of the average Indian household's consumption basket, yet external price shocks were responsible for driving roughly 18% of India's headline retail inflation in October 2026, according to a study published in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Bulletin on Wednesday, Nov. 25. This comes after the country's retail inflation rose to 6.09% in October, up from 5.54% in September, primarily driven by elevated food prices and an unfavourable base effect.

The consumer price index (CPI)-based nflation breached the RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6% for the first time since the new series was rolled out in January 2026. It last crossed the 6% limit in October 2024, reaching 6.2% under the old series. The high inflation print has raised RBI's rate hike bets. Additionally, the wholesale price inflation jumped to 12.29% in October due to a surge in fuel prices, adding to concerns over the rising cost of living.

RBI bulletin's article, titled 'Shifting Drivers of Imported Inflation: COVID-19 Pandemic to the West Asia Conflict' authored by researchers from the RBI's Department of Economic and Policy Research, reveals how global geopolitical flare-ups and commodity surges continue to punch far above their weight in influencing domestic retail prices. While headline CPI inflation stood at 6.1% in October, the iimported inflation ran at nearly double that pace at 11.9%, compared to just 5.3% for purely domestic items.

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How The RBI Measured The Import Squeeze

In order to capture how global shocks filter down to retail consumers, RBI researchers constructed an "import intensity-weighted CPI" covering the revised CPI basket (base year 2024=100). The data comes under the findings of the new series. By mapping domestic production, import, and export volumes across 358 items, the study isolated the exact share of household consumption directly sourced from abroad.

The results show that India's retail import dependence has risen from 6.2% under the older 2012 CPI series to 8.5% in the new 2024 series. This increase is largely driven by higher weights assigned to transportation fuels, such as petrol, diesel, and CNG, in modern household budgets. Across major categories in the new CPI basket, import intensity is heavily concentrated:

Fuel and light: 51.0% import-dependent (up from 31.9% in the old series)

Food and beverages: 5.5% import-dependent (up from 3.9 per cent)

Core items (excluding food and fuel): 2.3% import-dependent

RBI notes that the 8.5% figure captures only direct household consumption of imported goods—such as edible oils, pulses, gold, and fuel—meaning the true impact could be even higher when accounting for imported raw materials used by domestic manufacturers.

From COVID Lockdowns To Precious Metals

Tracing India's inflation trajectory since 2020, the study highlights how the underlying engines of imported inflation have shifted dramatically across different global crises. During the first major wave, spanning the COVID-19 pandemic and the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, imported inflation was overwhelmingly driven by supply-chain bottlenecks and spikes in crude oil and edible oils. Imported food inflation peaked at 24.3% in August 2021, propelled by pandemic lockdowns in palm-oil-producing nations like Indonesia and Malaysia, followed by sunflower oil shortages triggered by the conflict in Ukraine.

As global supply chains normalized in 2023 and early 2024, commodity pressures cooled. However, a second, distinct phase emerged through 2024 and 2025: precious metals. Amid global trade and tariff uncertainties, safe-haven investor demand, and aggressive gold buying by central banks, international gold prices surged, peaking at a 73% year-on-year jump in February 2026. Because India relies heavily on imports for gold and silver, jewellery and precious metals became the primary driver of imported core inflation.

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