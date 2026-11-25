England Opener Aneurin Donald smashed nine sixes during his explosive innings as England chased down Australia's 185-run target in just 13.1 overs to level the five-match T20I series.

England produced a dominant batting display to defeat Australia by eight wickets in the second T20 International at Carrara Oval on Tuesday, November 24.

The Opener led the charge with a stunning 85 off just 32 balls as the visitors chased down a target of 185 with 41 deliveries to spare.

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The 29-year old struck nine sixes and four boundaries, reached his half-century in just 18 balls. His explosive innings put Australia under immediate pressure and helped England take control of the chase during the Powerplay.

He found an equally aggressive partner in Phil Salt, who scored 58 off 30 deliveries, including four sixes and five fours. The opening pair added 151 runs for the first wicket in just over 10 overs, leaving England within touching distance of victory.

Donald was eventually dismissed by Riley Meredith, with Jack Edwards taking the catch, while Salt fell to a one-handed caught-and-bowled effort from Ben Dwarshuis. However, the damage had already been done.

Captain Harry Brook remained unbeaten on 10, while Tom Banton finished the chase in style with an unbeaten 26 off just eight balls, hitting the winning six.

England reached 188/2 in 13.1 overs to register an eight-wicket victory and level the five-match series at 1-1.

Australia Post 184/8 After Late Fightback

Earlier, Australia posted 184/8 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat.

The hosts lost wickets at regular intervals during the Powerplay and were reduced to 58/4. Nikhil Chaudhary top-scored with 45 off 35 balls, while Joel Davies contributed 39.

Ben Dwarshuis provided a late boost by hitting three consecutive sixes off Sam Curran in the final over. Curran finished with two wickets for 29 runs, while Henry Crocombe also picked up two wickets.

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However, Australia's total proved insufficient against England's explosive opening partnership.

Donald was named Player of the Match for his match-winning innings. The result levelled the series at 1-1 after Australia had won the opening T20I by three wickets.

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