The 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises will head to Goa for the mini-auction on December 16 with a combined purse of Rs 297.95 crore and 66 squad slots to fill. Of those slots, 25 are overseas spots, and the money and the openings are spread very unevenly across the teams.

Interestingly, a massive Rs 38.7 crore gap separates the biggest and smallest team purses heading into the auction. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have Rs 47.45 crore, the largest purse going into auction, while Gujarat Titans (GT) have just Rs 8.75 crore in their kitty, with three slots left.

That means LSG has more than five times the money of GT. And yes double the slots to fill in as well.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni To Stay Away From CSK Auction Table? Irfan Pathan Explains His IPL 2027 Role

IPL 2027 Auction: Purse And Slots Of All 10 Teams Mini-auction, Goa, December 16 Franchise Purse (Rs crore) Slots Overseas Lucknow Super Giants 47.45 7 3 Kolkata Knight Riders 41.65 8 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 40.15 7 3 Delhi Capitals 39.50 9 4 Mumbai Indians 32.60 9 2 Chennai Super Kings 28.05 6 2 Rajasthan Royals 27.05 6 3 Punjab Kings 18.60 6 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 14.15 5 1 Gujarat Titans 8.75 3 2 Total 297.95 66 25

Several teams released expensive players to expland their purse. Kolkata Knight Riders let go of Matheesha Pathirana at Rs 18 crore and retained Cameron Green at Rs 25.20 crore.

Chennai Super Kings released Prashant Veer at Rs 14.20 crore, and MS Dhoni's retirement from playing freed another Rs 4 crore. Sunrisers Hyderabad let Travis Head go at Rs 14 crore, and Delhi Capitals brought back Rishabh Pant at Rs 15 crore.

The squeeze is tightest for the defending champions. Royal Challengers Bengaluru kept their core of Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, Tim David and Josh Hazlewood, and now have Rs 14.15 crore, five slots and a single overseas place.

ALSO READ | Three India U19 Stars Who Beat Pakistan In Asia Cup Final Register For IPL 2027 Auction

For players, the odds are steep. A total of 1,220 players have registered for the auction, while the franchises have only 66 slots to fill. That works out to roughly a one-in-18 chance for a typical entrant.

However, money alone will not decide who gets the big names. Teams with small purses will have to be selective, while those with large balances must also keep enough overseas slots for the players they want. For a mini-auction, the Goa event looks set to be fought on budgets.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.