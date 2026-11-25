A recent moment involving Ramayana: Part 1 has added a light-hearted touch to the film's emotional impact.

An Instagram user shared a post about her experience of watching Ramayana with her parents and brother. In the post, she tagged her father, Sailendra Tripathy, while recalling his reaction after the film ended.

According to her, her father refused to leave the theatre because Rama had not defeated Ravana yet. He also wrote in a pinned comment, “I can't leave theatre till Ram defeats Ravan.”

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The woman said she had to explain to her father that the story would continue in the second part and that they would have to wait until Diwali 2028 for the conclusion. She called the incident a priceless family moment.

The Instagram user also praised Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama for his “extraordinary grace and restraint” and Yash as Ravana for his intensity. She highlighted Rama's exile and the Jatayu sequence as emotional moments. She also praised the film's storytelling, scale and cast for bringing India's cultural heritage to life, and asked viewers if they watched it with their families.

About The Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The film was released in theatres on November 5.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi portrays Sita and Yash appears as Ravana. The cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

The first instalment follows Rama from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya. The story then moves towards Ravan's abduction of Sita and ends with Rama vowing to rescue her.

The two-part adaptation features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The action choreography has been handled by Terry Notary and Guy Norris.

The second instalment will focus on Rama's mission to rescue Sita and will introduce Lord Hanuman, played by veteran actor Sunny Deol. Ramayana: Part 2 is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028.

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