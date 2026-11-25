After a strong theatrical run, Hanuman Ansh is now ready to make its way to OTT. The film had a slow start at the box office but saw its earnings rise steadily over the following weeks.

Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh opened with Rs 10 lakh on its first day and ended its opening week with Rs 1.08 crore. The film then picked up pace as its theatrical run continued.

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As per the latest Sacnilk figures, the film has earned Rs 342.99 crore net in India. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 404.66 crore, while the overseas gross is Rs 48.80 crore. This takes its worldwide gross to Rs 453.46 crore after 110 days.

The film added another Rs 1 lakh to its India net on Day 110, matching its Day 109 collection. It recorded 2,72,242 shows in India across 109 days. The Hindi version accounts for Rs 337.08 crore of the India net, while the Telugu version has contributed Rs 5.91 crore.

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Hanuman Ansh Cast And Story

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, with Vihaan Shedge portraying his younger self. Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey, Mannish Chaudhary, Snigdha Dwivedi and Neha Paranjape are also part of the cast.

The film follows Lakshminarayan, a young boy who is left struggling with questions about life and death after losing his mother. His search for answers takes him across North India, where a series of experiences gradually changes the way he looks at life.

As Lakshminarayan moves forward, he finds himself drawn towards faith and spirituality. The film also highlights values linked to Neem Karoli Baba, including compassion, love, selfless service and devotion to Lord Hanuman.

OTT Release Date And Platform

Hanuman Ansh is set to premiere on SonyLIV on Friday. The film first arrived in theatres on August 7, 2026.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Sony acquired the film's television and streaming rights for Rs 89 crore.

READ | A Rs 452 Crore Blockbuster, Four Producers and A Dispute: What's Wrong With 'Hanuman Ansh'?

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