A Rs 452 Crore Blockbuster, Four Producers and A Dispute: What's Wrong With 'Hanuman Ansh'?

The makers of Hanuman Ansh have issued a public notice clarifying who is authorised to handle the film's rights and business decisions.

The statement was shared on Instagram on Monday through Swambhu Media Network, amid reports of disagreements among the producers over publicity and promotional activities.

Makers Release Official Statement

In the statement, Namrata G Singh and director Dr Vishal Chaturvedi identified themselves as the company's Executive Directors and said all decisions related to the film must follow the agreements signed by its producers.

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“Hanuman Ansh has one authorised channel,” the notice states. It also warns that no individual can claim control over the film's rights independently. “No individual holds that authority,” the statement adds.

The film's theatrical, streaming, broadcast, music, gaming and licensing rights in India and overseas are governed by agreements signed by the producers.

The notice states that no one can make business deals involving the film without following the agreed process. “Any such dealing is invalid and not binding on the Company or the Producers,” it says.

The makers also clarified that any claims related to awards, partnerships or other arrangements made without proper authorisation will not be accepted.

Cast and crew have been asked to coordinate with the official communications team before participating in interviews, podcasts, public events or promotional activities. Distributors, international sales agents, streaming platforms and other industry partners have also been advised to contact the authorised representatives for business matters.

The statement names four producers of Hanuman Ansh: Namrata G Singh, Dr Vishal Chaturvedi, Ragini Sona and Anupriya Nagar.

It says the rights are jointly held and that all four producers must approve decisions related to publicity, awards, partnerships and rights, as required by their production agreement.

The notice further confirms that the film's credits will remain unchanged.

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What Led To The Public Notice?

The public notice comes amid reports of a rift among the Hanuman Ansh producers over concerns that one producer received more attention during the film's promotional campaign. 21-year-old Anupriya Nagar was one of the film's main promotional faces.

She told The Indian Express that she joined the film during post-production and had discussed the possibility of a trilogy. With the sequel's future uncertain, sources told the publication that the producers may explore Neem Karoli Baba's story through separate projects.

Nagar has also spoken about writing a book about her experience with the film and setting up her own production house.

About The Film

Released in theatres on August 7, Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, has reportedly become one of 2026's biggest box-office hits. The film is said to have earned Rs 452.86 crore worldwide on a budget of around Rs 2 crore.

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