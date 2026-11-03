NEET UG Counselling 2026: Check How Many MBBS, BDS and Nursing Seats Are Vacant

The Medical Counselling Committee has published vacancy details for the ongoing NEET UG 2026 counselling process giving students another opportunity to secure admission to MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing programmes. A total of 1,221 seats are available across the three courses under the special stray vacancy round for MBBS.

Candidates interested in participating in the counselling process can register through the official MCC website on mcc.nic.in. The registration window will close at 3 pm on November 4, 2026. The latest seat availability is after an update to the vacancy matrix by MCC, which initially published details of 1,219 unfilled seats before announcing the inclusion of two MBBS seats through a separate notification.

Of the available seats, MBBS accounts for the largest share, with 948 vacancies. Another 207 seats are available for BDS admissions, while 66 vacancies have been listed for BSc Nursing programmes.

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The vacant seats are for medical and dental institutions, including government colleges, central universities, AIIMS institutions and deemed universities.

According to the revised counselling schedule, candidates can opt for their facility of choice, from 4 pm on November 5 until 11 am of November 5.

MCC will process seat allotments on November 5 and 6 and the results scheduled will be published on November 7. Successful candidates will be required to report to their allotted institutions between November 7 and November 16, 2026, to complete admission formalities.

Applicants will need to review the eligibility requirements, available seats and counselling instructions before registering. Seat allotment will depend on eligibility, merit, preferences submitted by candidates and availability of seats in participating institutions.

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Candidates who wish to apply for the ongoing counselling round can complete the process by following these steps:

1. Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in

2. Open the UG Medical Counselling section.

3. Select the registration link for the special stray vacancy round.

4. Enter the required personal and NEET UG 2026 examination details.

5. Complete the registration process and pay the counselling fee.

6. Fill the preferred college and course in the window.

7. Lock the choices before the deadline and save the confirmation details for future reference.

Applicants should monitor the MCC website for the seat allotment result, reporting instructions and updates to the counselling schedule.

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