'Never Got Apology': Orry On Falling Out With Sara Ali Khan; Reveals Why Friendship Ended

Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has opened up about his fallout with Sara Ali Khan, recalling the circumstances that led to their friendship turning sour.

During his appearance on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's show Double Date, Orry was asked to name the most famous person he had blocked, unfollowed or muted. He named Sara Ali Khan and said he had also unfollowed her mother, Amrita Singh.

Orry said he and Sara had been friends since childhood and later attended college together. Recalling a difficult period in Sara's life, he claimed that he remained by her side despite people around him advising him to stay away. “I was there for her through so much. We were in Goa when she got into a big case. I stood by her through all of that, never left her side,” he said.

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Orry further claimed that he also supported Sara's mother and brother during the period, saying he had remained committed to the friendship when others suggested otherwise.

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Orry Claims Sara Was Not There For Him

Orry alleged that their friendship changed when he went through a difficult phase of his own. He claimed that Sara did not contact him during that time, despite the support he said he had previously given her.

“But for one time in life when she had to be there for me, she disappeared,” Orry said.

He said the lack of communication left him hurt and made him reconsider their bond. “In that moment, it was such a tough phase for me, and she didn't check on me once or call me once,” he added.

Orry said he could not continue the friendship as though nothing had happened, particularly because he felt the relationship lacked the same level of support he had expected from Sara.

Orry Talks About Amrita Singh

Orry also opened up about his equation with Amrita Singh. He claimed that she had scolded him and spoken negatively about him to others, which further affected his relationship with the family. According to him, he decided to unfollow her after the incident.

Explaining his decision, Orry said he did not receive an apology and did not want to pretend that the issue had been resolved.

“I just thought if I pretended to be friends with you, then whatever you did and whatever abuses your mother threw at me and said about me to others, it made that okay. And it's not okay, and I never got an apology after that,” he said.

The reported fallout between Orry and Sara came into focus in August 2025 after he shared birthday pictures of the actor that received criticism on social media. He later posted a reel titled “3 worst names”, mentioning “Sara”, “Amrita” and “Palak” without revealing their surnames.

Soon after, Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan unfollowed Orry on Instagram. Orry also took a swipe at Sara's acting career during a social media exchange. Sara has largely refrained from addressing the alleged fallout publicly, and the two have not made any public attempt to reconcile.

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