Kareena Kapoor Confirms Her Collab With Shah Rukh Khan's King: 'Let's Dance Together'

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 61st birthday on November 2, and fans, colleagues, friends and loved ones flooded him with heartfelt wishes on social media. Among the messages that caught fans' attention was Kareena Kapoor Khan, who wished the superstar with a special announcement that has left fans delighted.

The actress confirmed her appearance in SRK's upcoming action thriller, King. While reports have been doing rounds on the internet regarding Kareena and Shah Rukh's reunion after 15 years for a long time, the actress has finally acknowledged her participation with the film through her birthday message for the superstar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Confirms Her Appearance In Shah Rukh Khan's King

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On November 2, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to wish Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. The actress shared a silhouette photograph featuring herself alongside Shah Rukh Khan dancing together.

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Accompanying the picture was a confirmation about her special appearance in SRK's King. The post read, “Happy Birthday King… The forever Ruler of the kingdom.” She followed it with another line that particularly caught the attention of fans: “Let's dance together... Can't wait…. 24-12-26.”

The date, December 24, is significant as it is the scheduled worldwide theatrical release date of King.

Gauri Khan And Karisma Kapoor React

The post drew a plethora of reactions from members of the film fraternity. Kareena's sister, Karisma Kapoor, commented, “Can't waitttt.” Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, who is producing ‘King', added, “It's going to be insane.”

Fans also couldn't keep calm as this film marks Kareena and Shah Rukh's reunion 15 years after their 2011 film Ra One. The two actors have also previously worked together in films such as Asoka (2001), and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001).

Kareena And Shah Rukh Khan's Collaboration In King

Last month, Pinkvilla reported that Kareena is set to reunite with Shah Rukh for a special song titled Daddy Cool. The song, which is expected to be one of the major highlights of the film, is reportedly choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

“Daddy Cool is being mounted as a very special song and will bring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena together in a way audiences haven't seen before. It is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of King, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it memorable,” a source told the entertainment portal.

All About Shah Rukh Khan's King

Set against the backdrop of the criminal underworld, the Siddharth Anand directorial is expected to be an action thriller. Shah Rukh Khan will play the role of a seasoned assassin, navigating the dangerous underworld. The film also features his daughter, Suhana Khan, as his trainee in the film.

The film also brings together Deepika Padukone, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Oberoi, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rani Mukerji, and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

Backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures, King is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24.

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