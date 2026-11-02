Shah Rukh Khan's 61st Birthday: Actor Thanks Fans With Handwritten Note Outside Mannat

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan thanked fans for their love in a handwritten note of gratitude that was displayed on a large screen outside his residence, Mannat, on the occasion of his 61st birthday on Monday.

The actor, who usually greets fans from the balcony of his house, skipped his customary birthday appearance outside Mannat this year, but found a different way to connect with his fans, who, like every year, gathered in huge numbers outside the famous Mumbai address.

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"Thank you all for your wishes and love. Sending mine right back to you all," read the note displayed outside Mannat.

SRK signed off the note with 'lots of love and a big hug'. The display also featured two larger-than-life visuals from his upcoming film "King", featuring two dialogues, "King Akela Kaafi Hai" and "Darr Nahi, Dehshat Hoon".

The actor also released the first song from the movie, titled "Tu Mil Jaaye" at midnight. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song features vocals from Arijit Singh, Ed Sheeran and Madhubanti Bagchi.

Directed by Siddhart Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Marflix Pictures, King will release in theatres on December 24, 2026.

The film reunites SRK with Anand after their 2023 collaboration on "Pathaan".

"King" marks the superstar's comeback to the big screen after three years. He had three theatrical releases in 2023 - "Pathaan", "Jawan" and "Dunki".

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The film also marks the actor's first on-screen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan.

The action entertainer also features Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Raghav Juyal in key roles.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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