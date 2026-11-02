'Devs Must Now Learn To Create Employment': Reddit Post Sparks Job Vs Own Business Debate

A Reddit user has sparked a debate on employment and entrepreneurship after suggesting that developers should look beyond conventional jobs and explore opportunities to create employment.

In a post titled, "The IT industry taught us to become employable. Maybe it's time we learned to create employment", the software professional, who said they had spent nearly a decade in the industry, highlighted the growing uncertainty in the IT job market.

Reflecting on the conventional career path of acquiring skills, securing a job, switching companies and earning better salaries, the user pointed out that layoffs can leave even experienced professionals struggling to find new opportunities. "The tragic irony? We have trained ourselves to believe that the only way to build a career is to become more employable. Even when the employment market itself is becoming increasingly unpredictable," the user wrote.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Redditor said their years of working in software helped them establish a few businesses, some of which continue to support them. They also highlighted the opportunities available beyond traditional employment, urging developers to consider building businesses rather than solely competing for jobs.

"Stop assuming that every business must be cheap, easy to start and something you can operate from a laptop with Rs 50,000," the user said, adding that some opportunities require substantial investment, strategic planning, partnerships and patience.

The post also suggested that professionals facing employment uncertainty could consider joining hands with former colleagues and pooling their skills and resources to explore business opportunities. "Instead of each person independently spending months applying for the same positions, why not bring a few trustworthy people together?" the Redditor wrote.

The user also cautioned against romanticising entrepreneurship or treating it as a reason to quit a job immediately, stressing the importance of financial planning and research before investing in a business.

"Employment has risks too. They are simply different risks. A business can fail. A job can disappear. Neither deserves to be romanticised," the post read.

Concluding the post, the Redditor encouraged developers to rethink their approach to career growth. "Don't just ask yourself how to become the next person a company hires. Start asking yourself what kind of business could eventually hire five, ten or twenty people like you," the user wrote.

The post comes amid widespread job cuts by major IT companies across the globe, as businesses increasingly invest in artificial intelligence and reassess their workforce requirements.

READ | What Makes Pune Metro's Pink Line Special? Women Operators And Nearly 30% Power Needs From Solar Energy

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.