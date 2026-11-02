Cancel These Five Forgotten Subscriptions And See How Much You Save In A Year

Have you ever checked your bank statements and been left wondering where your money has gone? Well, in most cases, the answer may be found in monthly payments on apps that you rarely use.

That music app you no longer listen to, that OTT subscription that you signed up for just one web series, or that fitness app you don't even use anymore. They are all still charging you. Here are five subscriptions you need to review today and see how much you can save.

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Unused OTT Platforms

Do you really need Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and several other OTTs? Are you spending Rs 299 on a platform that you hardly watch? Then you can save as much as Rs 3,588 yearly by discontinuing such a subscription.

Music Streaming Apps

If you listen only to free music and/or use only one streaming service, then try to cut down on other services. This is because an annual fee for the same would be Rs 1,428.

Fitness Apps

A lot of people download health and fitness apps with the best intentions but end up discontinuing them after some weeks. Cancelling your membership of Rs 199 per month can save you Rs 2,388 per year.

Cloud Storage Plans

Do you pay for storage that you don't even need? See whether you are subscribing to Google Drive or any other storage service. Even Rs 130 per month could mean Rs 1,560 per year.

Premium News and Reading Apps

If you signed up to read an article or a book but have not come back ever since, it's about time that you cancel your membership. This is because a Rs 149/month subscription can cost you Rs 1,788 per year.

How Much Can You Save?

Now, let's include the following costs:

OTT: Rs 3,588

Music: Rs 1,428

Fitness: Rs 2,388

Cloud Storage: Rs 1,560

Reading apps: Rs 1,788

Total annual savings: Rs 10,752

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Small subscriptions may not look expensive individually, but together they can quietly eat into your budget. Spend 10 minutes checking your recurring payments today. You might find enough money to fund a small shopping trip, weekend outing, or savings goal.

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