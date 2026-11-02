Gujarat Horror: Man Allegedly Kills 10-Year-Old Son To End Generations-Old 'Bhuvo' Tradition

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his father in Gujarat's Sanand region, in an incident that police believe was driven by the man's desire to end a generations-old family tradition of serving as a 'bhuvo', or spirit medium.

According to NDTV, the incident took place in Vinchiya village, where the accused, identified as 37-year-old Naresh, worked as a farm labourer and also practised the traditional role of a spirit medium. His father had followed the same practice before him.

According to the police investigation, Naresh did not want the tradition to continue in his family after his death. He allegedly killed his 10-year-old son, Karan, to ensure that no one from the next generation inherited the role.

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The incident came to light on the evening of November 1. At around 7 pm, residents reportedly heard screams and sounds of a commotion near the family's house and the altar dedicated to the local deity, Jogani Mata.

When family members and police reached the spot at around 9:30 pm, they found Karan lying lifeless on a cot with severe injuries to his head. His father was reportedly sleeping on another cot nearby and was wearing blood-stained clothes.

Police said their investigation indicated that Naresh had grabbed the boy by his legs and repeatedly slammed him against the altar of the family deity. He allegedly then assaulted the child with a stick, causing fatal injuries.

The child's mother, Bharatiben, had left for her parental home around 10 days before the incident following a domestic dispute with her husband. Karan had stayed back because his school examinations were approaching.

Sanand police arrested Naresh after Bharatiben lodged a complaint. Investigators said they were able to establish the sequence of events within hours of the complaint.

A case has been registered against him under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with murder.

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Police have collected evidence from the crime scene and sent it for forensic examination. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the killing, including the accused's alleged motive and his association with the family's traditional role as a 'bhuvo'.

Officials are also considering a psychological evaluation of the accused to understand what may have driven him to allegedly commit the crime.

Police said the investigation is underway.

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