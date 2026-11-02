Caught On Camera: Private Jet With Nine On Board Crashes Near Trump's Mar-a-Lago In Florida, All Dead

All nine people aboard a private jet were killed when it crashed into a residential area in Florida's Palm Beach County on Sunday, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said. The Learjet 60 crashed near Cresthaven at about 12.50 p.m. local time, erupting in flames and prompting emergency crews to close nearby roads.

The aircraft was travelling from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Duffy described the crash as a tragedy and said the FAA was sending a team to support the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation.

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The NTSB will lead the investigation and provide updates, the FAA said in a statement.

Emergency crews closed Military Trail between Cresthaven Boulevard and 10th Avenue North and urged motorists to avoid the area, Fox News reported. The crash site was about nine miles from US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, according to the broadcaster.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue described its response as an extended emergency operation and asked the public to stay away.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show the aircraft descending rapidly before an explosion sent flames and thick smoke into the air.

According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the jet climbed to 41,000 feet after leaving Austin. It began descending near Naples, Florida, before briefly climbing again and entering a steep right-hand descent. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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