Caught On Camera: Private Jet With Nine On Board Crashes Near Trump's Mar-a-Lago In Florida, All Dead

All nine people aboard a private jet were killed when it crashed into a residential area in Florida's Palm Beach County on Sunday, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said. The Learjet 60 crashed near Cresthaven at about 12.50 p.m. local time, erupting in flames and prompting emergency crews to close nearby roads.
The aircraft was travelling from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
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Duffy described the crash as a tragedy and said the FAA was sending a team to support the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation.
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The private jet that went down just miles from Mar-a-Lago had 9 people on board, according to the FAA. The plane crashed in a residential area near Cresthaven, Florida. The aircraft had departed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was on its way to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas when it crashed. According to the New York Post, the plane took a "sharp right turn" before nosediving into the ground from about 8,000 feet. The plane is a $2 million Learjet 60, according to the Post. Witnesses on the ground say the crash sounded like a missile.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 1, 2026
The NTSB will lead the investigation and provide updates, the FAA said in a statement.
CHILLING AUDIO captures FEMALE PILOT'S FINAL MOMENTS before PLANE CRASHES in FLORIDA ‘MAYDAY, MAYDAY, we're descending 10,000 FEET PER MINUTE' ‘LOOK OUTSIDE JACK… HOLY FU*K WE'RE OUT OF TIME' — TERRIFYING final words heard before impact https://t.co/AaHiQRI69N— RT (@RT_com) November 1, 2026
Emergency crews closed Military Trail between Cresthaven Boulevard and 10th Avenue North and urged motorists to avoid the area, Fox News reported. The crash site was about nine miles from US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, according to the broadcaster.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue described its response as an extended emergency operation and asked the public to stay away.
Videos circulating on social media appeared to show the aircraft descending rapidly before an explosion sent flames and thick smoke into the air.
According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the jet climbed to 41,000 feet after leaving Austin. It began descending near Naples, Florida, before briefly climbing again and entering a steep right-hand descent. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
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