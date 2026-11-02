Five Stocks To Buy Today, November 02: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zydus Lifesciences, Ather Energy, And More

Investors looking for stock-specific opportunities on Monday, November 02, have five counters on market expert's radar. From IT services Tech Mahindra to pharma major Zydus Lifesciences, banking player Kotak Mahindra Bank, electric two-wheeler pioneer Ather Energy and tourism and travel industries IRCTC, market analyst and brokerage firms have identified actionable stock ideas across sectors, highlighting clear entry points, targets and stop-loss levels for investors with potential upside ranging from about 8% to nearly 48% based on the CMPs and targets provided.

Here are the top five stock picks and trading ideas:

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 461.60)

Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives Analyst, IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd., identified a buying opportunity in the banking sector. He recommended buying Kotak Mahindra Bank at Rs 461.6 for a target of Rs 498, implying a potential upside of about 7.8% advising traders to maintain a strict stop loss at Rs Rs 444.

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Tech Mahindra Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,790.80)

Mehata is also positive on the IT sector. He recommends entering Tech Mahindra at Rs 1,790.8, with a target price of Rs 1,935 and a stop-loss at Rs 1,720. The target price implies a potential upside of 8%.

Ather Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,756.00)

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Market Expert sees upside in the electric two-wheeler sector. He recommends buying Ather Energy between Rs 1,720 and Rs 1,756, with a target of Rs 2,600 and a stop-loss of Rs 1,339. The upper target price implies an upside of about 48%.

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Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,245.50)

Sachin is also optimistic about Zydus Lifesciences. He recommends entering the stock between Rs 1,220 and Rs 1,245, and has set a target price of Rs 1,580, advising traders to maintain a strict stop loss at Rs 1,079. The suggested entry point implies a potential upside of upto 26.90%.



Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (CMP: Rs 435.90)

VLA Ambala, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder of SMT Stock Market has recommended IRCTC as a buy at Rs 431. The analyst expects the stock to move towards a target of Rs 445 and 470, while advising investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 410. The target implies a potential upside of about 9% from the given current market price.

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