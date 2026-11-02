Cyclone Murasu: Heavy Rains Lash Chennai; Check IMD's Forecast For Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone ‘Murasu' has intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Positioned about 260 km east-northeast of Chennai as of 2:30 AM IST on November 2, the storm continues to move closer to the coast.
Cyclonic Storm ‘Murasu' passed nearest to Chennai early today at 2:30 AM,prompting a red alert for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts. It is currently advancing towards south coastal Andhra Pradesh for expected landfall later today.
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Storm Position and Movement
According to the latest meteorological bulletin, the cyclone was centred at 2.30 pm IST on November 1, approximately 480 km east-southeast of Chennai. The system is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough sea conditions along the affected coastal regions.
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North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at several places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations on November 2. Rainfall activity is expected to intensify on November 3, when light to moderate showers are likely at most places, accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations.
The Cyclonic Storm “Murasu”[Pronunciation: Murasu]” over Westcentral & adjoining Southwest Bay ofBengal moved west-northwestwards with speed of 23 kmph during past 6 hours andlay centered at 2330 hours IST of yesterday, the 01st November, 2026 over the sameregion near Latitude 13.3°N and Longitude 83.0°E, about 300 km east of Chennai(Tamil Nadu), 350 km east-southeast of Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), 380 km south-southeastof Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 370 km east-southeast of Kavali (AndhraPradesh), 400 km southeast of Ongole (Andhra Pradesh) and 490 km south ofVishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to movewest-northwestwards and intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm overWestcentral Bay of Bengal during next 03 hours. Thereafter, it is very likelyto move northwestwards and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast as a SevereCyclonic Storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting 120 kmph betweenNellore and Narsapur close to Ongole during midnight (2330 Hrs IST) of 2nd toearly hours (0400 Hrs IST) of 3rd November, 2026.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 1, 2026
Strong Winds Along North Tamil Nadu Coast
Squally winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are likely to commence along the north Tamil Nadu coast from the afternoon of November 1.
Wind speeds are expected to increase to 55-65 kmph, gusting to 75 kmph, from the morning of November 2. By evening, winds could strengthen further to 60-70 kmph, with gusts reaching 80 kmph. These conditions are likely to persist until the morning of November 3 before gradually weakening.
Cyclonic Storm Murasu is at its closest to Chennai, roughly 250 kms ENE at 2:30 AM, on its way towards a landfall over South Coastal AP later today. This meant convergence fell over North Coastal TN last night bringing widespread rains. Models indicate a more pronounced NW movement from now on which could mean the rainfall window for Chennai and suburbs may be there for the next few hours before it shifts completely over South Coastal AP. Rainfall risk for Chennai till possibly noon after which rains are likely to reduce. If the cyclone is moving faster than model estimates then this could mean we may have already seen the heaviest rains from Murasu last night. Models have tight agreement on Murasu reaching the coast between Nellore and Bapatla today evening. Some models expect it to move North like Arnab. A few models expect a further NW inland movement after landfall which could potentially bring very heavy / extremely heavy rains over parts of Rayalaseema and adjoining areas of Telangana. A close watch on real time movement may give answers to this divergence. https://t.co/yo7ule7vEW— Chennai Rains (COMK) (@ChennaiRains) November 1, 2026
Rough Seas; Fishermen Advised to Stay Ashore
The sea is likely to remain rough to very rough along and off the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast from November 1 afternoon until November 4 morning. Wave heights could reach 4-6 metres, severely affecting visibility and marine activities. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.
Damage to Houses, Crops and Infrastructure
The cyclone could damage thatched and kutcha houses, as well as vulnerable tin-roofed and asbestos structures. Standing crops, plantations and horticultural produce are also at risk, particularly banana, papaya and drumstick trees. Strong winds may uproot small trees, break branches and damage coconut and palm plantations.
Flooding and Travel Disruptions Feared
Heavy rainfall could trigger waterlogging in low-lying areas, urban, coastal and riverine flooding, and landslides in hilly regions. Roads may be flooded, while kutcha roads could suffer breaches, disrupting traffic and increasing travel time.
ALSO READ: Cyclone 'Murasu' Forms Over Bay Of Bengal; Southern Odisha, Andhra Power Utilities On High Alert
Authorities have advised residents to remain alert, monitor weather updates, avoid vulnerable structures and check traffic conditions before travelling. Precautions have also been urged to safeguard drinking water, sanitation facilities and human and animal health.
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