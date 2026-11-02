Cyclone Murasu: Heavy Rains Lash Chennai; Check IMD's Forecast For Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone ‘Murasu' has intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Positioned about 260 km east-northeast of Chennai as of 2:30 AM IST on November 2, the storm continues to move closer to the coast.

Cyclonic Storm ‘Murasu' passed nearest to Chennai early today at 2:30 AM,prompting a red alert for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts. It is currently advancing towards south coastal Andhra Pradesh for expected landfall later today.

Storm Position and Movement

According to the latest meteorological bulletin, the cyclone was centred at 2.30 pm IST on November 1, approximately 480 km east-southeast of Chennai. The system is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough sea conditions along the affected coastal regions.

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North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at several places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations on November 2. Rainfall activity is expected to intensify on November 3, when light to moderate showers are likely at most places, accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

Strong Winds Along North Tamil Nadu Coast

Squally winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are likely to commence along the north Tamil Nadu coast from the afternoon of November 1.

Wind speeds are expected to increase to 55-65 kmph, gusting to 75 kmph, from the morning of November 2. By evening, winds could strengthen further to 60-70 kmph, with gusts reaching 80 kmph. These conditions are likely to persist until the morning of November 3 before gradually weakening.

Rough Seas; Fishermen Advised to Stay Ashore

The sea is likely to remain rough to very rough along and off the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast from November 1 afternoon until November 4 morning. Wave heights could reach 4-6 metres, severely affecting visibility and marine activities. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

Damage to Houses, Crops and Infrastructure

The cyclone could damage thatched and kutcha houses, as well as vulnerable tin-roofed and asbestos structures. Standing crops, plantations and horticultural produce are also at risk, particularly banana, papaya and drumstick trees. Strong winds may uproot small trees, break branches and damage coconut and palm plantations.

Flooding and Travel Disruptions Feared

Heavy rainfall could trigger waterlogging in low-lying areas, urban, coastal and riverine flooding, and landslides in hilly regions. Roads may be flooded, while kutcha roads could suffer breaches, disrupting traffic and increasing travel time.

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Authorities have advised residents to remain alert, monitor weather updates, avoid vulnerable structures and check traffic conditions before travelling. Precautions have also been urged to safeguard drinking water, sanitation facilities and human and animal health.

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