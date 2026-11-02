No Road, No Ambulance: Andhra Tribal Mother Walks 7 Km Carrying Sick Daughter To Hospital

A 12-year-old tribal girl in Andhra Pradesh had to be carried nearly seven kilometres on her mother's shoulders to reach medical assistance, highlighting the healthcare challenges faced by residents of remote tribal settlements with poor road connectivity.

According to reports, the incident took place at Pallapu Dungada tribal hamlet under Daraparthi Gram Panchayat in Srungavarapukota mandal of Vizianagaram district. With no motorable road connecting the hamlet to the nearest accessible point, Janni Sukaramma carried her ailing daughter, Sampoorna, towards the foothills to arrange medical assistance.

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The mother and daughter eventually reached the foothills, from where they hired an auto-rickshaw to travel to a private hospital in S. Kota. After Sampoorna received treatment, Sukaramma carried her back home, according to NDTV.

A video showing Sukaramma carrying her 12-year-old daughter on her shoulders while walking towards medical assistance has also surfaced.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the difficulties faced by residents of remote tribal settlements, where inadequate road connectivity can make access to essential healthcare particularly challenging.

According to officials, the 6.5-km road connecting the hamlet was sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) around eight years ago, with an initial allocation of Rs 4.90 crore.

However, construction was halted after the validity period of the Forest Department's permission expired. The revised project cost has since increased to Rs 6.50 crore, but fresh approval is still awaited, officials said.

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Meanwhile, a tender for the construction of a Village Health Clinic at Daraparthi is also being processed, a government official said.

Residents have urged the authorities to expedite the pending road project and strengthen healthcare infrastructure to ensure that people in the hamlet do not have to undertake such difficult journeys to access medical treatment.

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