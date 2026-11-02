Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Rajinikanth Film Maintains Strong Hold On Third Monday

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 held strong on Monday after the Nelson film had another solid weekend in the third week.

The Tamil movie has earned Rs 2.56 crore across 6,019 shows so far on Monday. The film's India gross now stands at Rs 536.77 crore, while the net collection now stands at Rs 458.86 crore till now, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Day-Wise Collection

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 59.7 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 37.10 crore on Day 2 and Rs 47.25 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 55.85 crore on Day 4, Rs 42.35 crore on Day 5 and Rs 46.80 crore on Day 6. It earned Rs 28.15 crore on Day 7 and Rs 17.15 crore on Day 8, ending its first week with Rs 334.35 crore net in India.

During the second week, the film collected Rs 14.50 crore on Day 9, Rs 24.15 crore on Day 10 and Rs 25.70 crore on Day 11. Its earnings then dropped to Rs 9.45 crore on Day 12, Rs 8.30 crore on Day 13, Rs 7.20 crore on Day 14 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 15. The second-week collection stood at Rs 95.55 crore.

In its third week, the film earned Rs 5.50 crore on Day 16, Rs 9.70 crore on Day 17 and Rs 11.20 crore on Day 18. This takes its third weekend collection to Rs 26.40 crore.

READ | Ramayana Advance Bookings: Ranbir-Yash Starrer Nears Rs 60 Crore In Pre-Release Ticket Sales

About The Film

Rajinikanth returns as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, whose quiet life is disturbed by an international idol-smuggling gang. He goes undercover as a driver to track the network and protect his family.

The cast includes SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik, Jatin Sarna and Anna Rajan in key roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Sethupathi make cameo appearances.

Kalanithi Maran produced the film under Sun Pictures, with music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan. The film released on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

READ | Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses Rs 800 Crore Worldwide

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.