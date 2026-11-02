Trump Says He'll Become 'Mr Veto' If Democrats Win US Midterm Elections

US President Donald Trump has said he will use his veto powers to block bills passed by a Democrat-controlled Congress if the party gains control of either or both chambers in Tuesday's midterm elections. He said he could assume the role of "Mr Veto" if Republicans lose their majority in the House of Representatives or the Senate.

Trump made the comments during an interview with New York Post columnist Miranda Devine on her podcast, Pod Force One. Asked how he would deal with a Congress controlled by Democrats, Trump said he would take on the role of "Mr Veto" and prevent them from undoing his policies.

"I guess I'll become Mr Veto. I'm not going to let them ruin it," Trump said.

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He explained that he would reject bills sent to him by Democrats and could use his veto authority to eventually bring them to the negotiating table. Trump suggested that after facing repeated vetoes for a month or two, Democrats would approach him to reach a compromise and strike a deal.

He noted that this would not be the first occasion on which Republicans and Democrats had to work together to secure the passage of legislation.

"And then at some point, we'll probably make deals. That's what's happened. I mean, this wouldn't be the first time," he said.

Trump also expressed hope that Republicans would retain their majority in Congress, saying this would spare him from having to resort to such an approach.

"If we didn't win, I think we're going to do great, but if we didn't win, I'd veto everything. I'll be vetoing, vetoing," he added.

Trump has exercised his veto authority just twice so far in his second presidential term, compared with 10 bills he vetoed during his first term in office.

A presidential veto allows the US President to reject legislation passed by Congress. However, lawmakers can override a presidential veto if at least two-thirds of members in both the House of Representatives and the Senate vote in favour of the legislation.

Trump On Possibility Of Third Presidential Term

Trump also addressed the possibility of seeking a third presidential term during the interview, saying he would like to run again if given the opportunity.

"I'd love to run again if I had the chance, but the language is very exacting," he said.

He was referring to the 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution, which bars any individual from being elected president more than twice.

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The US midterm elections are scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for election.

Democrats are aiming to regain control of the House, where Republicans currently hold a narrow majority. The party needs a net gain of three seats to take control of the chamber.

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