Big Tech Bounces, But AI Infrastructure Stocks Keep Sinking; Oracle Down 5%

Wall Street's technology heavyweights rallied on Monday, but the gains failed to extend to AI infrastructure stocks, as investor concerns over the returns on heavy capital spending continued to weigh on the sector.

Amazon, Alphabet and Nvidia posted gains, while Oracle and a broader group of AI infrastructure companies extended their declines, underscoring an increasingly pronounced divergence in investor appetite across the technology sector.

Oracle fell 5.5%, extending a steep decline that has left the stock down 49% over the past 52 weeks. Cerebras dropped 8.5%, while CoreWeave slipped 3.4%. IREN declined 1.7% and Cipher Mining lost 3%, as investors continued to reassess the outlook for companies investing heavily in AI computing capacity.

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The gains in heavyweight technology shares offered little relief to the wider AI infrastructure segment. Amazon climbed 4.5%, Alphabet added 2% and Nvidia advanced 1.6%, helping underpin the broader market rally.

The contrasting performance reflects a shift in investor focus towards the commercial viability of the AI investment cycle, with growing scrutiny of the costs of expanding computing capacity and the returns these investments are likely to deliver.Technology companies have committed substantial sums to data centres, specialised chips, cloud computing capacity and other infrastructure needed to develop and deploy AI models.

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The scale of this spending has raised questions about how quickly these investments will translate into sustainable revenue and profits.

For infrastructure providers, the challenge is particularly acute. Expanding computing capacity requires significant capital expenditure, while returns depend on sustained demand, customer commitments and the ability to operate facilities profitably.

Any concerns about financing costs, future demand or the pace of monetisation can weigh heavily on valuations.

Oracle's decline stands out against the broader market recovery. The company's exposure to AI-related cloud infrastructure has made it an important participant in the sector's expansion, but its share-price performance underscores how investors are distinguishing between enthusiasm for AI adoption and confidence in the financial returns from building the infrastructure behind it.

The broader market, meanwhile, found support from falling oil prices. Brent crude futures declined more than 6%, while US West Texas Intermediate crude also fell sharply. The retreat followed reports that Iran's supreme leader had granted the government some authority to pursue peace talks, raising hopes of a possible easing in geopolitical tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 400 points in early trading, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also advanced. However, the contrasting performance of technology stocks suggests that a broad market rebound may not signal a recovery across the entire AI trade.

Investors are increasingly differentiating between established technology companies benefiting from strong demand and infrastructure businesses whose valuations depend on the scale, cost and eventual profitability of future AI spending. For the sector, the central question remains whether the massive investment in AI infrastructure will generate returns commensurate with the capital being deployed.

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