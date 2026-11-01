Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Rajinikanth Starrer Edges Closer To Next Big Milestone On Third Sunday

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 is now within striking distance of the Rs 500-crore gross mark in India. The Nelson film had another solid weekend, and its third Sunday numbers are still coming in.

The Tamil movie has earned Rs 8.86 crore gross on Day 18 from 7,166 shows across 2,337 theatres in 919 cities so far, according to TrackTollywood. Around 4.93 lakh tickets were sold and occupancy stood at 24.2 percent. The day saw 69 housefull shows and 1,101 fast-filling ones.

The film's India gross now stands at Rs 485.02 crore, about Rs 15 crore short of Rs 500 crore. It crossed Rs 100 crore on Day 2, Rs 200 crore on Day 4 and Rs 300 crore on Day 6.

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Saturday gave the film a big push. Jailer 2 made Rs 10.22 crore on Day 17 from 9,052 shows across 918 cities, up 67.3 percent from Friday's Rs 6.11 crore. Occupancy that day was 21.8 percent.

National Chains Collection

PVR, INOX and Cinepolis brought in Rs 2.41 crore on Sunday, or 27.2 percent of the day's gross. They sold 98,459 tickets across 744 shows in 185 theatres. Shows at these chains were much fuller, at 55.3 percent, and tickets averaged Rs 244.

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Top Cities On Day 18

Chennai led with Rs 2.04 crore, nearly a quarter of the day's total. It sold 1.24 lakh tickets across 593 shows, at 57.5 percent occupancy. Bengaluru was next with Rs 1.27 crore from 346 shows. Coimbatore added Rs 46.50 lakh, followed by Hyderabad (Rs 35.63 lakh) and Kochi (Rs 16.01 lakh).

Across its run, Tamil Nadu remains the film's biggest state, at Rs 178.68 crore, according to the tracker. Bengaluru is its top city, at Rs 69.33 crore.

Day 19 Advance Booking

For Monday, November 2, the film had sold 1.08 lakh tickets worth Rs 1.57 crore in advance so far. These are spread across 6,084 shows in 1,627 theatres, with occupancy at 6 percent.

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About The Film

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is a Tamil action drama with Rajinikanth returning as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan are also part of the film. It hit theatres on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.

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