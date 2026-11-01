Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47 Box Office Collection Day 2: Venkatesh Starrer Jumps On First Saturday

Actor Venkatesh's Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 picked up pace at the box office on its first Saturday. The Trivikram Srinivas film saw a rise in collections over its opening day, with Telugu-speaking states driving most of the demand.

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 earned Rs 11 crore in gross collection on Day 2 from 3,618 shows across 875 theatres in 411 cities, according to TrackTollywood. This marks a 12.3 percent increase from Rs 9.79 crore on Day 1. The film's total India gross collection now stands at Rs 20.79 crore after two days.

The film sold 5.41 lakh tickets on Saturday, registering an overall occupancy of 44 percent. The average ticket price stood at Rs 203. It recorded 184 housefull shows and 1,329 fast-filling shows during the day, and was the top-grossing film among the 21 films tracked on October 31.

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National Chains Collection

National chains PVR, INOX and Cinepolis contributed Rs 3.04 crore to the film's Day 2 collection, accounting for 27.6 percent of the day's gross. The chains sold 1.03 lakh tickets across 854 shows in 177 theatres. The average ticket price at these chains stood at Rs 295, while occupancy was 53.7 percent, both higher than the overall figures.

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State-Wise Box Office Collection

Telangana led the film's Day 2 earnings with Rs 4.76 crore, accounting for 43.3 percent of the day's gross. The state sold 2.35 lakh tickets across 1,108 shows and recorded an occupancy of 51.6 percent, the highest among the top states.

Andhra Pradesh followed with Rs 3.87 crore, or 35.2 percent of the day's total. It sold 2.08 lakh tickets across 1,421 shows, the most of any state, at 42.9 percent occupancy. Together, the two Telugu states contributed 78.5 percent of the day's collection.

Karnataka added Rs 1.69 crore (15.4 percent) from 64,084 tickets across 571 shows, with occupancy at 36.2 percent. Its average ticket price of Rs 264 was the highest among the top states. Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 35.29 lakh (3.2 percent) from 20,986 tickets across 266 shows, at 33.9 percent occupancy.

About The Film

A Telugu family entertainer, movie Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 was directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The story develops with Chittibabu and his wife Swarna along with the entire family from house no:47 who seem to lead very normal lives until some of their secrets get unveiled.

Venkatesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Vennela Kishore, Satya Akkala, Rao Ramesh and Brahmaji star in this film which was released in all the major theatres across the globe on 30th October 2026 and has a runtime of approximately two hours and 30 minutes.

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